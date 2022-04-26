BFA EXHIBIT OF LAUREN POWDERLY ON VIEW AT MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY

BFA EXHIBITION: Kansas City Beasts, Lauren Powderly

The Murray State University Department of Art & Design and the University Galleries present Kansas City Beasts, the Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibit of Lauren Powderly, on view in the Clara M. Eagle Main Gallery from April 29 through May 5, 2022.

Powderly, a senior from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is the daughter of Tim and Lori Powderly. She is a member of Delta Zeta and has served as vice president, chaplain, and banner chair of that organization. Powderly is also a member of the Order of Omega Honors Society and the Organization of Murray Art Students (OMAS). Her work received the Type Award in the OMAS juried student art show.

Powderly will receive her BFA degree in Graphic Design in May 2022. After graduation, Powderly plans to pursue a future in brand building and content creation in the graphic design industry.

Kansas City Beasts is a digital, print, motion graphics, web, brand, poster and package design that creates a sports/athletic brand identity. About her work, Powderly writes, I have created a collective series of digital and print projects that creatively communicate the identity of the Kansas City Beasts by manipulating the layers, textures, typography, and layouts of my design.

The reception for Kansas City Beasts will be held on Friday, April, 29, in the Clara M. Eagle Main Gallery on the sixth floor of the Doyle Fine Arts Building. The reception will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with artist talks beginning at 5:30.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesdays until 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays until 6 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public for both the exhibition and the reception.