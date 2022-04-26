Today in History
Today is Sunday, May 1, the 121st day of 2022. There are 244 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation. (Because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaida leader met his end.)
On this date:
In 1707, the Kingdom of Great Britain was created as a treaty merging England and Scotland took effect.
In 1866, three days of race-related rioting erupted in Memphis, Tennessee, as white mobs targeted Blacks, 46 of whom were killed, along with two whites. (The violence spurred passage of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution defining American citizenship and equal protection under the law.)
In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down an American U-2 reconnaissance plane over Sverdlovsk and captured its pilot, Francis Gary Powers.
In 1963, James W. Whittaker became the first American to conquer Mount Everest as he and Sherpa guide Nawang Gombu reached the summit.
In 1964, the computer programming language BASIC (Beginner's All-Purpose Symbolic Instruction Code) was created by Dartmouth College professors John G. Kemeny and Thomas E. Kurtz.
In 1971, the intercity passenger rail service Amtrak went into operation.
In 1991, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers threw his seventh no-hitter at age 44, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0.
In 1992, on the third day of the Los Angeles riots, a visibly shaken Rodney King appeared in public to appeal for calm, pleading, "Can we all get along?"
In 2009, Supreme Court Justice David Souter announced his retirement effective at the end of the court's term in late June. (President Barack Obama chose federal judge Sonia Sotomayor to succeed him.)
In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI beatified Pope John Paul II, moving his predecessor a step closer to sainthood in a Vatican Mass attended by some 1.5 million pilgrims.
In 2015, Baltimore's top prosecutor charged six police officers with felonies ranging from assault to murder in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who'd suffered a spinal injury while riding in a police van. (None of the officers would be convicted.)
In 2020, U.S. regulators allowed emergency use of remdesivir, the first drug that appeared to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster.
Ten years ago: In a swift and secretive trip to the Afghan war zone, President Barack Obama signed an agreement vowing long-term ties with Afghanistan after America's combat forces returned home.
Five years ago: Erasing the threat of a disruptive government shutdown, the White House and top lawmakers endorsed a $1.1 trillion spending bill to carry the nation through September 2017. Ryan Seacrest made his debut as the new co-host of the morning chat show "Live" with Kelly Ripa.
One year ago: The final phase of ending the U.S. military role in Afghanistan formally began; President Joe Biden had set May 1 as the official start of the withdrawal of the remaining U.S. and NATO troops. Utah Republicans narrowly rejected an effort to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for his votes against President Donald Trump at his impeachment trials. Olympia Dukakis, a veteran stage and screen actor who won an Oscar as Cher's mother in the romantic comedy "Moonstruck," died at her New York home at 89. Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby by a half-length over Mandaloun. (A post-race drug test was positive for a banned steroid, which would lead to the horse's disqualification and Baffert's suspension. Medina Spirit collapsed and died in December 2021 after a workout.)
Today's Birthdays: Singer Judy Collins is 83. Actor Stephen Macht is 80. Singer Rita Coolidge is 77. Pop singer Nick Fortuna (The Buckinghams) is 76. Actor-director Douglas Barr is 73. Actor Dann Florek is 71. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 68. Actor Byron Stewart is 66. Hall of Fame jockey Steve Cauthen is 62. Actor Maia Morgenstern is 60. Actor Scott Coffey is 58. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 57. Actor Charlie Schlatter is 56. Country singer Tim McGraw is 55. Rock musician Johnny Colt is 54. Rock musician D'Arcy Wretzky is 54. Movie director Wes Anderson is 53. Actor Julie Benz is 50. Actor Bailey Chase is 50. Country singer Cory Morrow is 50. Gospel/R&B singer Tina Campbell (Mary Mary) is 48. Actor Darius McCrary is 46. Actor Jamie Dornan is 40. Actor Kerry Bishe is 38. TV personality Abby Huntsman is 36. Actor Lizzy Greene is 19.
-
City of Cape working on plan to demolish unsafe buildingsCape Girardeau officials want to make the city a bit safer by demolishing unsafe and abandoned buildings. According to Cape Girardeau's city manager Kenny Haskin, residents in the city often report illegal activities occurring in abandoned,...
-
Cape Riverfront Market to open first Saturday in MayOld Town Cape will launch the 2022 Cape Riverfront Market season next month on the same day as the 148th Kentucky Derby race. Accordingly, Old Town Cape is encouraging vendors to embellish their booths with a Derby Day theme May 7 as the six-month...
-
Former Cape mayor's 2018 message inspires current SEMO studentA person may never know the impact of spoken words upon another, whether they be for good or ill. Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson found out the former through Facebook Messenger from a soon-to-graduate Southeast Missouri State University...
-
Local school districts share similar cellphone policiesShould Missouri ban all student cellphone use in public schools? That was the question for Jamarcus Williams, principal at Charleston (Missouri) High School, who recently informed parents that school officials would confiscate any visible cellphone...
-
Dexter man sentenced to 20 years in prison in child enticement caseBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Dexter, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of enticement of a child in March. On Monday, Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Robert Cooper, 42,...
-
Dexter man sentenced to prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minorA Dexter, Missouri, man was sentenced to serve 15 years in a federal prison for the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to the term by U.S. District Judge...
-
-
Local News 4/25/22Southeast TV/film professor Jim Dufek retiring after almost 40 years8Jim Dufek will leave behind a notable legacy when he retires from Southeast Missouri State University later this year. Dufek TV/film professor, production coordinator, Rose Theatre facilities coordinator and ESPN+ operations manager in SEMO's Mass...
-
-
Schuessler ran pest control business by a biblical principle3Gene Schuessler spent much of his adult life engaged in the business of keeping homes and businesses pest-free and lived by a simple New Testament motto. Schuessler, who opened Cape Girardeau's family-owned Advanced Pest Control in 1980, died Monday...
-
-
Next Project honors, mentors Southeast Missouri's brightest1Southeast Missouri's most outstanding high school students were acknowledged Thursday by The Next Project. Since 2020, The Next Project has recognized young Southeast Missourians with awards, acknowledgments and features on nextprojectmo.com. At...
-
Commission sets deposit for old Cape Girardeau County courthouse bathroom use10Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday approved a new $500 per day mandatory deposit, effective immediately, for use of bathrooms by approved organizations in the mainly vacant 1908 county courthouse in uptown Jackson. "We've had several...
-
All-Greek ceremony recognizes Greek Week 2022Students in Greek Life at SEMO gathered Sunday, April 10, in Academic Hall to celebrate the end of Greek Week in a traditional all-Greek chapter meeting. Greek Week took place from April 3 through 10. In this event, SEMO's Greek Life students were...
-
Rotary Club to host youth leadership summit SundayLocal Rotarians will honor students of academic excellence at an event Sunday. The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau will hold their first leadership summit from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Century Casino-Cape Girardeau. The club will honor the...
-
Charleston man jailed on drug chargesSCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, man faces drug-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Scott City, Missouri. On Monday, Scott City Police Officer Justin Bodendieck conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment...
-
Man arrested after chase through hospitalAuthorities arrested a man Thursday after he fled the scene of a traffic stop and led them on a chase through a Cape Girardeau hospital. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at about...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/25/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 21 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
Dogwood-Azalea Festival offers activities, eventsCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston's dogwoods and azaleas may be the stars of the annual four-day festival in their honor, but in addition to taking in the town's sights, there are many activities and events for all ages to enjoy this weekend. The 54th...
-
Scott City's new police chief says city jail reopening will be soonThe top law enforcement officer in Scott City, Police Chief Rick Walter, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday he wants to reopen the municipal jail within the next three months. The now-closed lockup at 618 Main St. is currently...
-
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence plans first-time event SaturdaySoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will debut a free event, "A Walk in the Park with Green Bear," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shelter No. 4 in Cape County Park North. "It's our first time for this and we hope it...
-
United Way of SEMO to raise funds with rappelling eventIndividuals can overcome a fear of heights for a good cause at the area United Way's Over the Edge event. The United Way of Southeast Missouri's (UWSEMO) Over the Edge event takes place May 20 at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South....
-
MoDOT looking at several options for interchange at I-55 Exit 9314Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said Wednesday they plan to seek public comment in July on three options for reconfiguring Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A final report, detailing the approved concept, is due...
-
Lights, camera, action Fault Line Film Festival returns this weekend to SEMO campusThe Fault Line Film Festival is back this year and will be held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. The event is a film festival at which students from Southeast Missouri State University and other schools can submit...
-
SEMO center donates playground communication boards to local schools2Local students who have difficulty communicating verbally will get a little help expressing themselves thanks to a project by Southeast Missouri State University. SEMO's Center for Speech and Hearing raised $500 to create communication boards. The...
-
Most read 4/21/22Southern fried chicken and a side of humble pie, please6Last Friday I had a plan. It was as loose plan, but a plan nonetheless. My indecisive self had narrowed my eating exploration down to two locations of considerable distance. However, when I woke on Saturday morning I just wasn't feeling my usual...
-
Most read 4/20/22SEMO, Mineral Area directed to mediate territorial dispute12Officials with Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College will have about a month to settle their differences with regard to higher education offerings in Cape Girardeau County, and if they cannot hammer out an agreement, a state...
-
-
Most read 4/19/22Kinder eyes first 100 days as new Cape Girardeau mayor3Ascending to be mayor of Cape Girardeau began a long time ago for Stacy Kinder. Kinder was sworn in Monday after winning the city's mayoral election April 4 over incumbent Bob Fox by 23 votes. Her public service started in 2018. Kinder was elected...
-
-
City of Cape offering pay incentive for hard-to-fill positions10Some employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants. On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for...
-
New Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center owners introduce themselves to communityKENNETT, Mo. Representatives of Platinum Neighbors, the new owners of Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center which closed in June 2018 recently met with the hospital group and civic leaders to introduce and share information on the hospital...