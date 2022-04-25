Spring Downtown Block Party: All Invited!

A celebration of springtime fun will be held Saturday, April 30th, 11:30am to 2pm. Anyone is welcome to attend this FREE block party event! Giant inflatables, food, music entertainment and give-a-way prizes are all included free for those who chose to attend this family friendly fest!

This event is a fun way to give to the community. It is sponsored by Cape Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, and it is hosted by Gateway Church.

Location of the Spring Downtown Block Party is located behind the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway, rear parking lot off Themis Street, next to May Green Park.