Codefi announcement is a win for southern Missouri
Cape Girardeau-based technology incubator Codefi recently announced some big news that should have an impact in southern Missouri and beyond.
Referring to it as "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state history," the organization announced the establishment of the Southern Missouri Innovation Network. For short, it's being referred to as Innovate SOMO.
The project, which will receive nearly $1 million in state funding over two years, will help fund new and existing Codefi programs, including: Code Labs, a software developer training; the expansion of Youth Coding League; and tech startup and investor network programs.
Shad Burner, director of federal initiatives for the state's Department of Economic Development, said the project is expected to generate 700 jobs and 150 spinoff businesses.
"Our ability to secure competitive state, federal and private investments is vital to eliminate skill and opportunity gaps," Codefi co-founder James Stapleton said. "We're able to help ensure entrepreneurs in mostly rural southern Missouri have the opportunity to thrive in the digital economy."
Codefi is an impressive organization doing important work to help startup companies get off the ground and connecting interested individuals with tech training. They are working with all ages, from school-aged children to adults looking for a new career.
The Southern Missouri Innovation Network is yet another example of their team finding solutions for rural Missouri to not only meet the demands of the 21st century but to provide workers with high-wage, high-growth opportunities and businesses the workforce needed.
