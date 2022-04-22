News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-22-22
O Lord Jesus, each day may our love for one another grow. Amen.
More to explore
-
Scott City's new police chief says city jail reopening will be soonThe top law enforcement officer in Scott City, Police Chief Rick Walter, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday he wants to reopen the municipal jail within the next three months. The now-closed lockup at 618 Main St. is currently...
-
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence plans first-time event SaturdaySoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will debut a free event, "A Walk in the Park with Green Bear," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shelter No. 4 in Cape County Park North. "It's our first time for this and we hope it...
-
United Way of SEMO to raise funds with rappelling eventIndividuals can overcome a fear of heights for a good cause at the area United Way's Over the Edge event. The United Way of Southeast Missouri's (UWSEMO) Over the Edge event takes place May 20 at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South....
-
MoDOT looking at several options for interchange at I-55 Exit 9312Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said Wednesday they plan to seek public comment in July on three options for reconfiguring Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A final report, detailing the approved concept, is due...
-
Lights, camera, action Fault Line Film Festival returns this weekend to SEMO campusThe Fault Line Film Festival is back this year and will be held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. The event is a film festival at which students from Southeast Missouri State University and other schools can submit...
-
SEMO center donates playground communication boards to local schools2Local students who have difficulty communicating verbally will get a little help expressing themselves thanks to a project by Southeast Missouri State University. SEMO's Center for Speech and Hearing raised $500 to create communication boards. The...
-
Paddlewheeler due in Cape Girardeau this weekBarring a last-minute change in schedule, American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, will visit Cape Girardeau's riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Friday. Brenda Newbern, executive director of Visit Cape, said the boat will dock near the...
-
Lemon Drop fundraising benefits local hospitals1Jackson-based Walks with Nate LLC, through its Lemon Drop Long Drive event, raised more than $20,000 on April 2 for testicular cancer awareness. Nate Gautier, account manager for rustmedia, a cancer survivor, will deliver checks Friday to Saint...
-
-
Arkansas man arrested in Cape County for alleged child molestationAn Arkansas man was taken into custody Sunday for alleged child molestation in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested Zackary T. Gourley, 20, after he allegedly molested a juvenile who was...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/21/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 14 n Approval of closed session minutes of April 14 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this...
-
Strong April for Cape Girardeau County tax collection1All four funds monitored by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson posted notable year-over-year increases in April. Funds received from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) show the general sales tax with revenue of...
-
SEMO, Mineral Area directed to mediate territorial dispute12Officials with Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College will have about a month to settle their differences with regard to higher education offerings in Cape Girardeau County, and if they cannot hammer out an agreement, a state...
-
Second annual Muddy River Marathon to take place at the end of AprilMore than 400 runners will go on a tour of Cape Girardeau as they run in the second annual Muddy River Marathon. It will consist of three race formats -- full marathon, half marathon and half marathon relay. Course changes have been made for this...
-
Library history program planned Thursday1Cape Girardeau Public Library will host a presentation Thursday on the history of the city's "Carnegie Library." Adam Criblez, professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University, will give the presentation, which will start at 6 p.m....
-
-
Jackson aldermen hear home day care amendment request1On Monday, the Jackson Board of Aldermen held a hearing on a request to amend the city ordinance concerning home day care businesses. Brian Powell submitted amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances to raise the limit of children at home day...
-
Suspect sought in alleged credit card theftsCape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office personnel are seeking information about a suspect wanted in connection with alleged credit card thefts. According to a social media post, authorities said the suspect has used the cards to purchase items at...
-
SB I-55 off ramp near Jackson reduced for pavement repairsSB I-55 off ramp near Jackson reduced for pavement repairs Southbound Interstate 55 off ramp at mile marker 101 near Jackson will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs....
-
Kinder eyes first 100 days as new Cape Girardeau mayor3Ascending to be mayor of Cape Girardeau began a long time ago for Stacy Kinder. Kinder was sworn in Monday after winning the city's mayoral election April 4 over incumbent Bob Fox by 23 votes. Her public service started in 2018. Kinder was elected...
-
State, local gas prices still falling, uptick expected6As of Monday, Missouri is No. 2 in the nation in terms of lowest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $3.666. Kansas is lowest at $3.662, according to the American Automobile Association. Highest U.S. gas prices remain out...
-
Jehovah's Witnesses door-to-door visits still on hold; outreach done via Zoom2Cheryl Cox can't remember the first time she knocked on a neighbor's door as a Jehovah's Witness. That's because she was still young enough to be held in her mother's arms. Her husband, Gerald, was also a toddler the first time his parent brought...
-
Cape Council holds first session with Mayor Kinder holding gavelNew members were sworn in and a new mayor presided over Monday night's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. Stacy Kinder, previously the city's Ward 6 representative, was sworn in as mayor at the meeting, along with new council members Tameka...
-
One dead after shooting on Poplar Bluff overpass1POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Law enforcement officials said Monday the suspect in a morning stabbing shot and killed himself on a Poplar Bluff overpass, after firing at passing cars. Jeffrey Carter Jr., 31, of Poplar Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene...
-
-
Local News 4/18/22GOP aspirants tout state House candidacies for District 14743This story is updated. The Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot will feature three candidates running in Missouri House District 147 a seat left vacant by the resignation of Wayne Wallingford. Wallingford left office in late December to accept a role...
-
City of Cape offering pay incentive for hard-to-fill positions10Some employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants. On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for...
-
Woman struck by vehicle, hospitalized1One person was hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle struck a woman and another vehicle at the Rhodes station at 546 S. Sprigg St. at about 4:18 a.m....
-
-
Most read 4/16/22Jackson school district appeals latest ruling in Total Electric lawsuit13Jackson R-2 School District has appealed a recent local court ruling in a long-running lawsuit over the district's events center. Counsel for the district filed the appeal to the Eastern District of the state Court of Appeals on Thursday. The appeal...
-
Most read 4/16/22Woman's disappearance still a mystery 43 years laterForty-three years after a Scott County woman went missing while working a day shift at self-service gas station, her family, law enforcement and community members continue to ask the question: What happened to Cheryl Anne Scherer? "It's one of the...
-
-
Most read 4/14/22Kinder outraised, outspent Fox in winning Cape Girardeau mayoralty8According to documents filed by each of the candidates whose names appeared on the April 5 general municipal ballot, Stacy Kinder who scored a narrow victory over incumbent Bob Fox in the race for Cape Girardeau mayor also outperformed him in...