*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Marines and family conduct Operation Chowhound

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Matt Anders
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Mike Francis, Sir Poundkeeper Pound 330 Military Order of the Devil Dogs presents our donation to Charlotte Craig, President of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

16 APR 2022

Operation Chowhound was a successful Mission!

The Military Order of the Devil Dogs, the honor society of the Marine Corps League along with the MODD Fleas organized a supply drop at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. The Marine Corps League, CPL. Mason O Yarbrough Detachment 1081 and their Auxiliary #426 assisted in Operation Chowhound. Food and supplies were collected and donated to a grateful staff and pet population.

Pictured are members of the Devil Dogs, Marine Corps League, MCL Auxiliary, MODD Fleas and family members along side Charlotte Craig, President of the Humane Society and employees of the shelter.

Comments