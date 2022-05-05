Business Briefs
Perry County Memorial Hospital board chooses Mercy
The Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees has chosen Mercy Health Care System over SoutheastHEALTH for a potential partnership. In a March 23 release, PCMHs board directs hospital officials to begin negotiations for a non-binding letter of intent with Mercy as both parties work toward a final agreement. Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH emerged as the final two contenders for a partnership with the Perryville, Missouri, hospital.
ALDI appears headed to Jackson
Batavia, Illinois-based grocery chain ALDI has begun the permitting process with the city of Jackson for a future 21,682-square-foot store at 2502 E. Jackson Boulevard, sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have confirmed.
No timeline has been announced for construction and ALDI officials have declined comment to-date.
ALDI, with 2,100 stores in 38 states, has 86 Missouri locations including outlets in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff.
The location for a future Jackson ALDI is planned for a currently vacant lot between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care.
Cape Chamber names Gilligan as new chief
Robert Rob Gilligan of Emporia, Kansas, became the new president & CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce April 11, following a search process conducted by Waverly Partners. Gilligan, 44, was the director of Ignite Emporia and was the no. 2 executive with Emporias Chamber of Commerce. Gilligan succeeds John Mehner, who retired in December after 28 years in the post.
SEMOs Vargas announces new plan to replace Houck
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced March 24 the school plans to build a $60 million vital, dual role, multi-use complex to replace the now-razed Houck Stadium, built in 1930.
The new facility will be used for athletic and academic purposes with laboratories and classrooms and with a stadium incorporated inside it, Vargas said, adding more details will be shared with the public as the plan firms up.
The revisioned concept comes after two construction bids for just the first phase of the project to replace Houck as a venue for the universitys football and soccer contests came in at more than double the $7.4 million estimate.
Ice cream shop returns to Cape, hiring
Baskin Robbins, famous for its 31 flavors branding, will open a store at 1704 Broadway, Suite 106, in Cape Girardeau and a banner proclaims the shop is hiring.
A Poplar Bluff firm is responsible for the facilitys build-out and has faced equipment supply chain delays.
BR had said it had hoped to be open by Valentines Day but there is no current word about an opening date.
The company had a store in Cape Girardeaus Town Plaza Shopping Center from 1978 to 2002 before leaving the market.
OTC gives annual awards
With the theme, Revitalization is not trivial, Old Town Cape handed out March 3 its most prestigious recognition, Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, to Scott and Lisa Blank, co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company and local developers. The couple was feted for repurposing two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets, with a third structure connecting them, creating a centralized art complex for SEMO students studying ceramics, woodworking metal sculpture, painting and 3D printing.
Other recognitions: Volunteer of the Year Awards Kaitlyn Kraus, Tasha Schusler and Jennifer Redinger; Business Excellence Award Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant; John Boardman Excellence in Historic Preservation Award The Forge; Preservation of Heritage Awards City of Cape Girardeau, Penzel Construction, TreanorHL, for the new Cape Girardeau City Hall project; Excellence in Preservation Award James Reynolds House; Resiliency Award Glenn House.
Fueled by grant, Grace Coffee & Café to open
Beneficiaries of $350,000 in funding from SB40 (Senate Bill 40) board, Samuel Duer and Susan Stone will open Grace Coffee and Café in Cape Girardeau. SB40s board oversees services for those with developmental disabilities and awarded the grant. Duer and Stone will serve coffee and snacks and will provide the disabled community with gainful employment inside the small location at 1865 Broadway. The site is the former home of Zois Gyros.
Enterprise Truck Rental comes to Cape
Enterprise Truck Rental has leased a building on a three-acre site at 2080 Rusmar St. in Cape Girardeau.
Enterprise Truck Rental has not made a spokesperson available for comment.
Matt Seyer, owner/operator of Seyers Garage in Cape, told the Southeast Missourian he put up the structure originally as a speculative building and will maintain ownership.
In addition to Cape Girardeau, Enterprise Truck Rental has eight other locations in Missouri, with a cumulative 395 venues in 47 states and Puerto Rico.
Building supply giant Huttig sold
Huttig Building Products, based in St. Louis County and with local offices at 4072 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau, is being sold to Idaho-based Woodgrain Inc. for $350 million, including the assumption of debt, both companies announced March 23.
Huttig, in its 138th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used in new residential construction and for home improvement, remodeling and repair.
Woodgrain, in a statement, said Huttigs acquisition will significantly increase its distribution network.
Huttig has 25 distribution centers serving 41 states.
Roto Rooter establishes footprint in Cape
Roto Rooter has leased office and warehouse space at 822 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau.
The full-service plumbing repair and maintenance company, using the slogan If water touches it, we can fix it, moved into the 3,688-square-foot facility in February.
The local franchise, serving Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, has a three-year lease on the property and employs six people full time, according to manager and licensed plumber Will Grubbs.
Home care company with new local owners
Mark and Melody Harpur are the new owners of Comfort Keepers At Home Help, with offices at 1918 N. Kingshighway, Suite 109, in Cape Girardeau.
Mark is employed by Genesis Transportation while Melody recently left her position as director of marketing and community development for the Lutheran Home.
The Harpurs have advertised on social media the availability of part-time and full-time caregiving jobs.
Those interested may also call (573) 339-1777.
Circle Fiber partner leases Cape office
On Trac, a vendor in the fiber-to-the-home industry, leased office space earlier this year at 4014 Nash Road.
Morristown, Tennessee-based On Trac will handle curb-to-premise fiber drops for its sole client in the area, Cape Girardeau-headquartered Circle Fiber, a broadband company.
Rick McDowell, On Tracs western director of operations, said Friday that four employees are working out of its local office as Circle Fiber continues build-out work in Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
McDowell said On Trac works with service providers across the U.S. and notes the Trac in the companys name is an acronym for trust, reward, accountability and consistency.
Legendary eatery celebrates 80th anniversary
Lamberts Cafe, fabled home of throwed rolls, currently located at 2305 E. Malone Ave. in Sikeston, Missouri, first opened in March 1942.
The tradition of tossing hot rolls to diners began in 1976 when, because of the size of the crowd one day, it became difficult for Norman Lambert to reach individual tables.
Lamberts, in addition to its Scott County location, also has cafes in Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama.
-
Rep. Smith weighs in on leak of SCOTUS abortion ruling draft, wants probe3U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) said Wednesday he is in "full support" of an investigation into how a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision made its way into a Monday story published by politico.com. The draft in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health...
-
Restaurants in Cape Girardeau planning Cinco de Mayo celebrationsLocal restaurants in Cape Girardeau are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo, celebrated today. Al Muñoz, owner of El Sol at 1105 Broadway, said the restaurant is having one of the largest celebrations in town. After postponing a Cinco de Mayo event at his...
-
National Nurses Week: Klipfel turns military training into VA nursing careerBenton, Missouri native Jim Klipfel has been a nurse in the Department of Veteran Affairs for the past 29 years. He currently staffs the Cape Girardeau medical center, and has worked for the VA in Cape since 2004. "It's been a long, long time,"...
-
National Nurses Week: SoutheastHEALTH nursing program prepares students to enter the workforceA local health care organization's nurse training program is drawing from a wide pool of candidates and then placing them in jobs at a high rate. All of SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences students were employed within six months...
-
National Nurses Week: Career nurse on each day: 'It's going to be an adventure'There have been plenty of good days for Bridget Straedey, an obstetrics nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri. One stands out. "I actually got to be the nurse who cared for my youngest daughter when she had her baby, and...
-
National Nurses Week: Nurses week. Saint Francis NICU nurse Puckett 'I really do love it'Next month, Ashley Puckett, RN, will mark seven years working in Saint Francis Healthcare System's Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Cape Girardeau. On Sept. 10, Saint Francis' NICU and the Family BirthPlace celebrated their 20th...
-
National Nurses Week: Nurses Week honors Florence Nightingale, the first nurseNational Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday. These permanent dates enhance planning and position National Nurses Week as an established recognition event. As of 1998, May 8 was designated as...
-
Poplar Bluff man charged in Oran woman's deathA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man has been charged with a felony relating to a March crash in which an Oran, Missouri, woman died. State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Harvey Jacobs, 38, on Wednesday in connection with the death of Terry Gramlisch,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 28 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
NB I-55 in Perry County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Perry County between mile markers 129.4 and 130 in Perryville, Missouri will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news...
-
National Day of Prayer events to be held Wednesday, Thursday in Cape Girardeau3Three events Wednesday and Thursday will mark this year's National Day of Prayer. The seventh annual SEMO Power of Praying Women Prayer Breakfast will be held today at Centenary United Methodist Church, at 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors...
-
State will ease gas tax rebate process8Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, Missouri's Department of Revenue director, says motorists will not need to provide documentation when filing for a gas tax refund beginning July 1. "That's too cumbersome. People will need to keep their paperwork...
-
Libraries' summer reading program to begin in JuneThe six branches of Riverside Regional Library will be participating in "Oceans of Possibilities," a summer reading program. The system's Southeast Missouri branches in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties will begin the program in June as part...
-
SEMO set to Celebrate the Arts at River CampusThe second annual Celebrate the Arts event is a public showcase of the different types of art forms produced by the students and faculty at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Celebrate the Arts will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at...
-
Fewer Missourians with quake coverage in high-risk New Madrid zone6Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) reported this week a new historic low for the region known as New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). DCI officials said Monday insurance coverage in Missouri's highest risk location has fallen by nearly...
-
Stop signs, new license plate reader to be installed in Cape Girardeau4Drivers in Cape Girardeau will see new installations of stop signs throughout the city in the near future, and the police department will have upgraded technology to investigate violent crimes. City Council members heard from multiple officials at...
-
573 area code reaching 'exhaustion' stage1In 1996, area code 573 including residents in Cape Girardeau and all of Southeast Missouri was put into service when area code 314 began to run out of available telephone numbers because of cellular phones, fax machines, computer modems and...
-
Jackson rejects new home babysitting ordinance; OKs $2 million pump station projectBy a 7-1 vote, with newly seated Ward 3's Mike Seabaugh the lone lawmaker in support, the City of Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to decline making a change to Chapter 65 of the municipal zoning code regarding the maximum number of children...
-
Route BB in Cape County reduced for culvert replacement; Route BB in Cape County to close for drainage work; Shoulder work to reduce Route B in Cape CountyRoute BB in Cape Girardeau County, between county roads 478 and 481, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said the work began Monday and will continue through...
-
Illinois woman found guilty of murderAn Alexander County, Illinois, jury found a woman guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death Friday. Information from Illinois State Police said the jury convicted Mary Davis, 68, of Carbondale, Illinois, of killing Tomie...
-
Two injured in ATV crash near FruitlandTwo people sustained injuries described as "serious" in an ATV crash near Fruitland. A state Highway Patrol report states the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 177, 6 miles west of Fruitland. A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau male was...
-
Jackson woman injured when struck by pickup2A Jackson woman was hurt Saturday after being struck by a truck. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Meagan Pulliam, 30, was struck by a 1997 Dodge Ram driven by Madison Schoolfield, 19, of Bismark, Missouri, on Sandy Drive, 1 mile north of...
-
Cape woman arrested for alleged DWI1A Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Erika Miller, 50, was arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday and taken to the county jail, where she...
-
St. Louis man arrested in Stoddard Co.A St. Louis man was arrested Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated in Stoddard County, Missouri. A state Highway Patrol report states Derius Robinson, 32, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated,...
-
Jackson grad lives his 'dream' with top pro golfer Bubba Watson1When golfer Bubba Watson walked off the last green of the Masters Tournament on April 10 in Augusta, Georgia, just over three weeks ago, in which the Floridian carded a four-day total of 7-over-par 295 to finish in a tie for 39th place trailing...
-
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76NASHVILLE, Tenn. Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced her death Saturday in a statement provided...
-
Local News 5/2/22Game on: Cape junior high students rank well in esport national tournamentCape Girardeau Central Junior High students continue to place well in national esports competitions. Thursday evening, the students participated in a nationally ranked championship by playing video games at school. The tournament was one of more...
-
Cape woman loses almost 140 pounds and counting after family health battles7After Terri Leist's father, Nick band director at Jackson High School for 30 years passed away in 2015 at the age of 75 from an enlarged heart, she made the decision to drop her weight so she did not face the same fate. She has now lost almost...
-
Speakeasy Coffee opens in Cape GirardeauSpeakeasy Coffee Company, 811 Broadway, former home of Pitter's Lounge, opened Friday with plans for a May 12 formal ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration. It's been quite a yearlong journey for Suzanne Hightower, Speakeasy's owner and...
-
-
New Cape Girardeau County grocery opensMarket at the Pines, 2146 County Road 330 in Jackson, a specialty grocery store, opened April 23. "We are excited to bring this store to the Jackson area. It's been something I've wanted to do for several years," said Teresa Meier. Market at the...
-
-
-
Most read 4/28/22Cape school district pushes for educational options, cost reduction at college center2Evolving educational needs and a seven-figure annual cost prompted the landlord of Cape College Center to end the enabling agreement, according to a letter sent to the three institutions of higher learning affiliated with the center. Neil Glass,...
-