Heisserer provides chiropractic care, acupuncture to help patients live pain-free

Since childhood, Dr. Anne Heisserer has always been interested in helping others.

Her father set the example working as a pharmacist. Throughout college, Dr. Heisserer investigated several avenues of study before deciding that chiropractic care best suited her personality and goals.

Being able to work with my patients to achieve a pain-free state is my ultimate goal, Heisserer said.

She began practicing in 1997 out of a duplex she rented before moving into her first office space that same year.

In Nov. 2020, Dr. Heisserer moved into her third location off Mt. Auburn in Cape Girardeau. The larger space allows for better and more private patient care and easy parking access.

In addition to traditional chiropractic adjustments and muscle work, Dr. Heisserer helps people with many health and lifestyle issues through acupuncture. She is one of very few trained acupuncturists in the area.

Many people dont know that acupuncture is used to treat many common health issues, as well as everyday issues and ailments, she said. It can be beneficial for a number of conditions.

If you are struggling with pain or other lifestyle challenges, consider contacting Dr. Heisserers office to see how she can help you live a better life.