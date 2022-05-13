Simply Swirled offers a variety of frozen goodness
A frozen treat paradise, Simply Swirled is celebrating 10 years of serving the Cape Girardeau area.
The independent, locally owned business boasts a family-friendly atmosphere where customers can create their own dessert creations.
We offer choices that cater to so many different tastes, said Dawn Kirby, owner of Simply Swirled. We always have at least one sugar free option available, and we also have gluten- and dairy-free options.
Simply Swirled currently offers a selection of self-serve frozen yogurt, Italian ice, sorbet, hand-scooped ice cream, edible cookie dough and about 50 toppings and drizzles. With an endless amount of dessert combinations, you can create your perfect treat and have fun while you do it.
We offer a kids night every Tuesday, and we have Disco Night the last hour of the night on Fridays, Kirby said.
With convenient indoor and outdoor seating and a party room available to rent, Simply Swirled is a great place for all to enjoy.