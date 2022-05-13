Local health care industry leader Midwest Sterilization continues to invest in the community

Midwest Sterilization Corporation (MSC) is a privately held contract sterilizer with locations in Jackson, Missouri and Laredo, Texas.

As a woman-owned business with more than 200 employees, MSC sterilizes more than 40% of the nations sterile procedure trays in addition to many medical components such as pacemakers, catheters and implantable devices.

Karen Eldridge, president of Midwest Sterilization, is planning for the future with the recent purchase of two new properties.

In addition to purchasing the former Connection Point Church building on Farmington Road in Jackson, MSC recently purchased the Jackson spec building.

We are thrilled to be a member of the Cape and Jackson communities, Eldridge said. We have exciting plans on the horizon for MSC and our new properties, including employment opportunities and economic growth in the health care industry field.

Above all, MSC remains strongly committed to improving patient health and safeguarding lives. This includes ensuring that public health and safety precautions extend not only to their employees, medical patients, but also to the neighbors and families in the communities where they live and work.