Repperts Office Supply adds fifth store to growing company

The pandemic has brought change for many businesses. For Repperts Office Supply it has brought growth.

The business that began in 1969 in Anna, Illinois, and grew to locations in Sparta and Carmi, Illinois, has now acquired Mid South Office Supply and Heartland Office Supply, both in Sikeston, Missouri.

Though operating as Mid South Office Supply, it joins the company as their fifth store at 924 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston.

Were pleased to better serve the Southeast Missouri area as we grow, said company president Tyra Reppert Johnson.

Repperts offers a complete line of office products and furniture, covering a facilitys needs from the copy room to the break room.

Prompt, courteous delivery and an easy ordering process of your choice  personal representative, online, phone or fax  are the hallmarks of their longevity.

We are grateful for our loyal customers who have allowed us to serve them this past 53 years, said owner Jerry Reppert.