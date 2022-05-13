Jackson Chamber plays important role in citys growth, business development

Jackson Chamber plays important role in citys growth, business development
Friday, May 13, 2022
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce continues to partner with local businesses, schools and the city to impact the growth of Jackson.
A variety of programs have been designed for members to encourage growth in their business.
The Business Leadership Series is designed to deliver pertinent, powerful information that affects members businesses. This is a diverse program, offering exciting, educational programs relevant to todays business environment.
The Leadership and Development program focuses on both developing leaders internally as well as enhancing their knowledge of the area. The traditional leadership experience has been updated with professional development sessions, including topics on management, communication and leadership.
Womens Impact Network (WIN) is a unique group dedicated to help women reach their full potential. WIN offers networking events for members while providing opportunities for education and self-empowerment. WIN was the fastest growing and most successful Chamber program in 2021.
Brian Gerau, president and CEO of the Chamber, serves on multiple economic development and state appointed boards.
Continuing to bring businesses to Jackson has been a focus, which is why we partner with the city in our retail recruitment efforts, Gerau said. Jackson continues to grow, and were proud to be part of that success.