Robinson Farms NxtGen to open 3 new venues in Cape County

On May 7 and 8, Robinson Farms NxtGen will celebrate the grand opening of three newly renovated venues for family and business events.

The three venues  The Elle House, The 806 and The Sunset Cottage  are nestled in Cape Girardeau County on 95 acres of scenic hillside views and offers an elegant stay for families, weddings, events and corporate meetings.

Our mission is to inspire families to dream and achieve together by continuing a legacy that builds communities for generations to come, said Drucella Perkins, CEO of Robinson Farms NxtGen.

A third-generation of black farms, we wanted to honor our parents by living out the bold ideals that were ingrained in us as a family, which is rooted in faith, love and generosity, the Robinsons are excited to open their venues to other families and businesses to relax and enjoy country living at its most refined.