Dont overlook this critical step to progress

Many businesses measure progress by the growth of their client base or the number of assets they manage. Growth can require significant investment from every part of the company, yet with one cyberattack, all of that hard work can fall to the wayside. It is critical to make sure your business is taking steps to be proactive and diligent about cybersecurity to protect the progress youve made.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, cyberattacks reached an all-time high, jumping to 925 a week per organization. Check Point Research also found there were 50% more cyberattack attempts per week on corporate networks globally in the calendar year 2021 compared with 2020.

If your existing security tools are only monitoring for active threats before theyve occurred, it could be too late. Attackers often figure out ways to temporarily circumvent antivirus software. This means your IT security tools need to be able to prevent attacks and also be robust enough to include detection tools that enable timely discovery of cybersecurity events.

Not sure where to start? Dont worry  at CPU, weve done the legwork for you. Our partners at Huntress are a team of security experts  real, live cybersecurity professionals who hunt for threats alongside your existing team. With 24/7 monitoring, their threat hunters look into potential threats, analyze hacker tradecraft, create incident reports, and provide a degree of analysis and expertise that software-only solutions simply cant match.

The star of the Huntress system is their 24/7 ThreatOps team. Fully-staffed in all time zones, the ThreatOps team is a team of live cybersecurity specialists  live people, not artificial intelligence  who hunt, detect and respond to threats in real-time. The team also notifies users of new vulnerabilities and helps identify ways to increase security while feeding gathered information back into the Huntress platform, so the software is constantly getting smarter.

Other aspects of the system include ransomware canaries that enable faster and earlier detection of cyberattacks. Ransomware canaries are designed to detect ransomware activity on an endpoint. Similar to how miners used canaries in coal mines to detect carbon monoxide, this feature deploys canary files in various places and monitors them for changes. If it finds anything suspicious, email alerts will go out, and that computer or device will get isolated, so it doesnt spread the infection.

At the core of the Huntress system is the ability to identify malicious footholds, and when found, deliver actionable instructions for removal. Huntress also provides managed antivirus with Windows Defender to strengthen your preventive security stack and external recon to monitor for potential firewall exposures.

The threat of cyberattacks is real and getting more serious every day. As your business grows and progresses, dont let hackers take everything youve worked so hard to build.

Give CPU a call today at (573) 334-2420 or visit c-p-u.com to bring the Huntress Security platform to your tech stack.