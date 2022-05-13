Rental Land offers a variety of options for your next big event

Amy Kasten-Yates is a busy woman. With COVID in the rearview mirror, all the area parties, proms, weddings, and baby and bridal showers are full steam ahead.

She is ready with more special event rental pieces than you would expect.

For example, they have 30 arches available for rent, as well as 200 round tables, and millions of pieces of linens in over 60 colors. Table linens have become the staple of any gathering.

Why buy when you can rent and save money? according to Kasten-Yates.

Their most popular rental pieces are now backdrops and Champagne walls. These are reserved for graduations, family reunions, birthdays, baby and bridal showers, as well as weddings.

We have more than they (customers) think we do, she said. Come in and see our products to select your favorites.

They are open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.