First Missouri State Bank: Making banking easy

An important factor to consider in choosing a bank is finding one that is empowered to make decisions but also offers customers the conveniences that make life easier.

We are proud of our mortgage banking team, as well as our entire First Missouri State Bank team, said Steve Taylor, president, CEO and chairman of the board. We make banking easy! Were proud to be a community bank, with our employees and board of directors all based locally.

The banks new online mortgage application allows customers to apply for a loan at their convenience. The process feels more like an interview than an application, which makes it much less intimidating to complete.

I want the very best for my customers, said mortgage banker Gunnar Knudtson. This not only means they end up with a great rate, but also that the entire process is seamless and professional.

I realize that most people dont speak banker, added mortgage banker Andrew Williams. My customers deserve to receive the best service when were working together.

First Missouri State Bank of Cape County, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, prides itself in making decisions for the community where we live and work.