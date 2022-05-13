First Missouri State Bank: Making banking easy
Friday, May 13, 2022
An important factor to consider in choosing a bank is finding one that is empowered to make decisions but also offers customers the conveniences that make life easier.
We are proud of our mortgage banking team, as well as our entire First Missouri State Bank team, said Steve Taylor, president, CEO and chairman of the board. We make banking easy! Were proud to be a community bank, with our employees and board of directors all based locally.
The banks new online mortgage application allows customers to apply for a loan at their convenience. The process feels more like an interview than an application, which makes it much less intimidating to complete.
I want the very best for my customers, said mortgage banker Gunnar Knudtson. This not only means they end up with a great rate, but also that the entire process is seamless and professional.
I realize that most people dont speak banker, added mortgage banker Andrew Williams. My customers deserve to receive the best service when were working together.
First Missouri State Bank of Cape County, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, prides itself in making decisions for the community where we live and work.