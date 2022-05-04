Local VFW marks 80 years, seeking new members

The Clippard Wilson Taylor, Post 3838 is celebrating its 80th year supporting veterans and their families.

VFW Post #3838 and its Auxiliary are committed to initiatives to provide funds for The Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park, Homeless Awareness and solutions in our community, the Legacy Wall memorializing our loved ones and supporting youth through various contests promoting patriotism, scouting, and JAFROTC at Central High School.

They provided relief funds to the Kentucky tornado victims, hold the Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen contests, and award a Teacher of the Year. A new VFW Operation Veterans Outdoor Organization takes veterans on outdoor activities. The projects are too numerous to list.

While monetary donations are always welcomed, the post is actively recruiting members to the post and its auxiliary.

To find out more about how you could qualify to become a member, visit the organizations website at vfwpost3838.org.