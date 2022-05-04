Dutch Enterprises and Luxury Bath continue to serve Southeast Missouri
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Luxury Bath of Southeast Missouri is the newest division of Dutch Enterprises.
Customers have been very happy with our new Luxury Bath line of products. With Luxury Bath, we now have a complete line of wet area replacement, said Dutch Enterprises director of sales Chris Janet. We can complete most jobs in 2-3 days which is preferred over a more expensive full bathroom remodel that usually takes several weeks to complete.
Luxury Bath specializes in tub replacement, tub to shower conversions, shower replacement and walk-in tubs. All products feature microban protection, making it greener and will provide lasting protection against the damaging effects of bacteria, mold and mildew.
Customers are provided a no obligation, free in-home consultation along with professional design consultants ready to discuss the variety of Luxury Bath products available to meet their needs.
Dutch Enterprises has been a trusted partner in plumbing, heating and air conditioning serving Southeast Missouri since 1962.