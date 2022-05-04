Dutch Enterprises and Luxury Bath continue to serve Southeast Missouri

Luxury Bath of Southeast Missouri is the newest division of Dutch Enterprises.

Customers have been very happy with our new Luxury Bath line of products. With Luxury Bath, we now have a complete line of wet area replacement, said Dutch Enterprises director of sales Chris Janet. We can complete most jobs in 2-3 days which is preferred over a more expensive full bathroom remodel that usually takes several weeks to complete.

Luxury Bath specializes in tub replacement, tub to shower conversions, shower replacement and walk-in tubs. All products feature microban protection, making it greener and will provide lasting protection against the damaging effects of bacteria, mold and mildew.

Customers are provided a no obligation, free in-home consultation along with professional design consultants ready to discuss the variety of Luxury Bath products available to meet their needs.

Dutch Enterprises has been a trusted partner in plumbing, heating and air conditioning serving Southeast Missouri since 1962.