Banterras Cape Girardeau team supports a company on a growth fast track

Banterra Bank started as a small bank in Ridgway, Illinois in 1975, but today, has more than 40 locations in six states and finished 2022 with a 12% growth in assets at $2.6 billion and a jump in earnings by 22%.

The company has been growing almost from Day One, and that is largely due to strong local teams, strategic decisions and exceptional service and products.

A majority of Banterras footprint is in the Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, East Prairie and St. Louis). However, since 2018, Banterra implemented a Western expansion plan that has included openings in Arizona and Utah.

Phil Moore is Banterras market executive for the Southeast Missouri region, with senior banker David Shell and banking center manager Michelle Jones assisting him with these efforts. The three have vast banking experience in this market and have helped the bank to grow tremendously.

Our main goal is to provide exceptional service to our customers, period, Phil Moore said. Banterra is an easy sell with our strong lending capacity, treasury management services and convenient digital banking offerings. We make a big effort to support our communities and truly want to be a partner for our customers.