Saint Francis Health Plans Helps Businesses, Patients Save Money While Keeping Care Close to Home

Even though most businesses have reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic, employers have found it difficult to find employees. Increasing wages has not been enough to bring back the workforce.

Those who can also offer a competitive benefits package stand out in the marketplace; however, some businesses are challenged with offering health benefits at a price point that fits their budget.

Health insurance can be an employers most difficult expense to contain, said Alex Ogburn, Vice President of Saint Francis Health Plans. Whether you have five employees or 5,000, Saint Francis Health Plans strives to save employers money on healthcare costs and improve the overall health of employees.

Saint Francis Health Plans is a direct contracting health insurance option backed by the nationally recognized quality and safety of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

For employers who may like the lower rates offered by Saint Francis Health Plans, but fear their employees would have to switch providers, this is not the case.

Saint Francis Health Plans is a wide-area network, meaning there are no restrictions on which doctor you can see or what facility you can visit.

For example, if a local healthcare provider has a contract with Aetna, the provider would be able to accept Saint Francis Health Planss members through the Aetna network without narrow network restrictions.

Also, if an employee is already undergoing treatment, pregnant or seeing a provider out of the coverage area, they will not be required to change to a Saint Francis provider upon joining.

Saint Francis assures employers and their employees will not only have access to Saint Francis Healthcare Systems high-quality, award-winning care but also most other local providers. This collaboration keeps care local while reducing costs and benefiting the communities they are called to serve.

You will be connected to everything Saint Francis Healthcare System has to offer, Ogburn said, and our services are delivered by the local physicians and nurses you know and trust.

By design, Saint Francis Health Plans is community-based to keep care local, with the belief that patients deserve to receive care close to home with the support of family and friends. Health Planss members receive comprehensive coverage, even if care is needed outside the local area, utilizing existing networks without restrictions.

Our approach to healthcare is designed to lower member and employer costs, improve member benefits and establish long-term partnerships with care providers, Ogburn said. We believe keeping care local while providing personalized healthcare services and care coordination is best for our local employers and providers.

With Saint Francis Health Plans, employers and employees will enjoy clarity in what healthcare costs, they will get advice and assistance in managing those costs and will be part of an integrated system.

Saint Francis Health Plans understands the importance of collaborative care and provides businesses and their staff affordable healthcare, award-winning quality, provider selection and care management.

For more information or to request a quote, visit saintfrancishealthplans.com.