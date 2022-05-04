Bootheel Fence Company a local, reliable partner in the area for two decades

Traditional values and a solid work ethic while providing American-made products have been a long-standing tradition for Bootheel Fence Company.

For more than 20 years, Bootheel Fence Company has offered both commercial and residential products that include, but are not limited to, decorative and security fencing, estate gates and operators.

With access to the leading suppliers in the United States, featuring the most up to date product lines and technology available, Bootheel Fence Company works closely with clients to identify the right products that fit their unique, individual needs within all budgets.

Building relationships and partnerships or nothing at all are not just words but truly a standard business, said Bootheel Fence Company owner Marvin Wormington. With nearly two years of supply chain issues and workforce challenges, I am proud to say we have continued to offer our clients quality products and services, while offering employment opportunities in this area.

The fencing industry has historically been plagued with substandard, fly-by-night companies, providing bad service and installations.

We make sure that our clients know that the no hassle warranties from our suppliers are guaranteed, Wormington said. We take pride in each job were involved with and simply dont allow any short cuts.