Notre Dame Regional High School celebrates big year, looks ahead to future

Notre Dame Regional High School had many successes in 2021, with students excelling in and out of the classroom.

Notre Dame had a National Merit Scholarship winner in 2021, and had a student qualify for the FBLA National Leadership Conference.

The Music Department continued its history of success by receiving high marks at the MSHSAA Music Festival.

The ND Cheer Squad brought home first place at the NCA Stunt and Performance Cheer Camp, while multiple athletic programs had successful seasons. The school also announced the establishment of the Jeff Bohnert Athletic Endowment to provide a perpetual funding source for future athletics programs.

Notre Dame is excited to be in the midst of a strategic planning process to ensure continued success. The school is working with Boston-based Partners in Mission to develop a strategic plan that proactively addresses challenges and leverages opportunities to continue to provide a Catholic education for the regions students.

We are grateful to have so many alumni, parents and community members engaged in our strategic planning process as we look to the future of Notre Dame Regional High School. The commitment to Notre Dame and its future is strong, development director Alex Jackson said.