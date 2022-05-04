Meet Bug Zeros pest control expert Chris Horrell

Bug Zero is a locally owned and operated pest control business in Cape Girardeau. Owner and manager Chris Horrell began working with Bug Zero in March 2009. He opened the Cape Girardeau location later that year.

Horrell is a graduate of Purdue Universitys Pest Management Technology Course. Following graduation, he became a certified commercial applicator with the State of Missouris Department of Agriculture.

Since then, he has developed extensive knowledge on science-based, proven solutions for pest control in homes and businesses.

We have the knowledge and resources to address almost any extermination challenge, Horrell said.

He recommends Bug Zeros InsectaShield to combat ants this spring. It is a proactive, preventive treatment service that Bug Zero tested and perfected. It ensures your home is free of pests by stopping them before they get inside.

This plan includes six treatments a year but only requires interior access one time per year for most homes. Also included is a continuous warranty between treatments, so you can rest easy knowing youre covered.

InsectaShield also prevents pests such as spiders, mice and termites from entering your home or business. To sign up for this plan, visit www.bugzero.com or call/text (573) 803-7828.