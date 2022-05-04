Cape Public Schools Foundation helps fund new programs
Each year, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation funds student programs needed in the district.
This years Penguin Party, the most visible fundraiser of the Foundation, surpassed its goal and will support AF-JROTC, college scholarships, the Gaming Club, Back-2-School supplies, the first Central Academy Yearbook and the Rising Educators Program.
This years Penguin Party allowed us to start the funding process for two earmarked projects: the Central Academy yearbook and our Rising Educators Program, said Foundation executive director Amy McDonald. Central Academy students have not had a yearbook published, and that is a treasured memory for most students. And we saw the need. Our Rising Educators Program is also exciting as we have the ability to provide high school students (interested in teaching) a hands-on experience through a part-time position during summer school.
