Cape Public Schools Foundation helps fund new programs

Each year, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation funds student programs needed in the district.

This years Penguin Party, the most visible fundraiser of the Foundation, surpassed its goal and will support AF-JROTC, college scholarships, the Gaming Club, Back-2-School supplies, the first Central Academy Yearbook and the Rising Educators Program.

This years Penguin Party allowed us to start the funding process for two earmarked projects: the Central Academy yearbook and our Rising Educators Program, said Foundation executive director Amy McDonald. Central Academy students have not had a yearbook published, and that is a treasured memory for most students. And we saw the need. Our Rising Educators Program is also exciting as we have the ability to provide high school students (interested in teaching) a hands-on experience through a part-time position during summer school.

Contact the Foundation to see how you can help Cape Girardeau Public School students succeed.