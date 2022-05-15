The Schott Group: Meet Capes growing real estate team

The Schott Group: Meet Capes growing real estate team
Sunday, May 15, 2022
When making decisions about investments its important to know someone with professional expertise and a large network. And when it comes to real estate, Stephen Schott of The Schott Group is the best kind of someone to know.
Buying or selling a home, whether it is your first, 10th or last, is more than a financial decision, its an emotional one and can be a challenging and stressful time, Schott said.
Schott and his group have a combined 30-plus years of real estate, marketing, construction, mortgage lending, and development experience.
We have created such a large network, Schott said. Its getting really fun to help connect sellers with the right buyer.
Schotts team is still growing, and he is adding people that will help his clients sell their home and buy a new one. If youd like to be someone Stephen knows and do what Stephen does, hed love to help you get there, too.
I love what I do, Schott said. And whether you are looking to buy, sell, invest or are interested in becoming licensed to do the same thing I do, then please give me a call. I want to help.
To learn more, call (573) 318-4942 or email theschottgroup@gmail.com.