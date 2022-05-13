define progress
Bryan Kiefer
Gym junkie, Boy Dad, Pharmacist, Business Owner
Jones Drug Store, Twin City Pharmacy, Chaffee Drug Store
Tell me about Jones Drug Store
The original owners of Jones Drug Store are believed to have opened on or around October 21st, 1871. For years it was unknown the exact day but we found a book/journal that quoted this day. We know it was 1871 but are not fully sure the exact day. Heiny Jones was the original owner. The family owned it until the 1960s. Gene Brockett opened our second location, Twin City Pharmacy in 1979 where it was run by Don Brown until he retired a few years ago. The story goes that Jones Drug had one of the first TV's in Jackson, Missouri. People from the town would come on Friday nights and watch the TV together at the store. Back in the day (1970s-1980s) they would fill 50-60 scripts a day. When I came on, we had to move the pharmacy back further into the store because we were growing and needed more space for people and products. Sometimes today we are doing 500-600 scripts a day.
What is something unique about Jones Drug?
Well, our customers are the best. We had a veteran come in the other day at our Marble Hill location (Twin City) and said, I just want you guys to know, I love you.
Can you speak about your people?
Our employees care about our patients No one ever quits. In the last 10 years weve had 1 person leave and 1 retire. We consistently have a stack of resumes. We try to be festive and dress up for Halloween and other holidays. If you drive by Jones Drug around Christmas, we have the famous leg lamp in the window (from the movie: A Christmas Story). One year at our Twin City location I wore an American Flag onesie. *Said with a laugh* People came back to the pharmacy to take pictures. We always try to have a theme where everyone dresses up. We all like Halloween.
What does Progress mean to you?
Keeping up with the times and continuing to offer old school service. We try to compete with the big box stores and Amazon. We hope when people come to Jones or one of our other locations they feel like family. We laugh a lot and try to make sure people feel taken care of.
How do you hope your customers feel when visiting Jones?
I hope they come in and laugh with us. That they have a good time. I hope they know we care for them and I hope they feel and know we will come outside and help them. They dont have to come in. We will deliver their medications to their home or use Curbside pick up to make it easy.
Sandy Ladd
Servant heart, Lover of Community, Mother, Business Owner
Sandys Place
Tell me about Sandys Place
We started working at the airport with one of my friends (Sandys Place was formerly located in the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport). I took over the business in 2008. It was formerly called The Drop Zone but we turned it into Sandys Place.
We were there for 13 years until we opened this place. When we started out on Friday nights with our catfish nights, wed have around 1-2 servers. Now we have about 15 people on Friday nights to help serve tables. I could not do what we do without my team. Its a group effort and they all help make us successful. We look forward to seeing our customers who have been here since day one. Its fun to watch them grow and especially their families. Sometimes I think or even say, oh my gosh I remember when you were this young to our customers.
We open at 5:30 am and we will fry fish then, and we do. Workers from area businesses will still come and eat with us after they get off from the night shift.
What food can people expect when they come to visit?
Saturdays and Sundays fried chicken, fried pork chop, chicken and dumplings, and of course our catfish. All the vegetables. Mash potatoes, spinach, green beans, corn on the cob, slaw, and potato salad. We have a lot of vegetables. The buffet is awesome. Im Im proud of my buffet. *said sheepishly to convey humility*
What is something unique about your place?
We allow local small businesses to bring in candles, lip balm, and handmade allium planes which are made from old soda cans. I mean we have empty space so why not use it. Now we even have local honey!
What does Progress mean to you?
I feel like Ive got Progress. Ive made it. We started building our new place in 2019. But with covid we had to stop and then start again. At one point I remember wondering if God was asking us to stop or keep going. This is not a job for people who need to be at home a lot. You are married to this.
How do you want people to think or feel about your place?
Good food. Friendly service. Family atmosphere.
Anything else youd like to share?
The biggest thing for me is seeing people come in over and over again. I try to learn their names. I really appreciate getting to know them. My very first job was at a family diner in Jackson. I remember seeing how they knew their customers and thought, I want that too. It bothers me if somebody leaves and they werent happy. I want everyone to be happy.
Sue Nesler
Serial Learner, Yoga Instructor, Mom, Therapist, Business Owner
Yoga East
Tell me the story of Yoga East
My predecessor, Judy Grier, had the business before me but I have owned Yoga East for 4 years now. I am a certified Yoga Therapist. The only one in the region. We practice trauma-informed practices and we want everyone who comes here to feel safe and have the opportunity to manage more of themselves than they think they can. We hope they can become a little more self-aware. We aim to give them the tools they need to take care of themselves individually.
We try to take care of our community holistically. I am also a mental health therapist. We try to give people the ability to take care of our community in as many ways as we can through the holistic approach.
What is a Yoga Therapist?
To be one you need to be a part of the IAYT (the International Association of Yoga Therapists). I have been a member since 2008. You need to have a background in the medical field, or have a mental health certification. You also need to complete higher levels of Yoga Teaching. You need over 2000 hours of training to attain this type of certification.
How do you want people to feel during and after visiting Yoga East?
When they are here, I want them to feel they are safe. In a place of acceptance and comfort and a place where they can expand themselves.
When they leave?
Relaxation. I take relaxing very seriously. I hope they feel refreshed and have a sense of hope.
What does progress mean to you?
Progress is not always an upward trajectory. Progress is forward motion indeterminate of outside circumstances. It is not always bigger and better. There is a balance between quantity and quality. Moving in the right direction even if its only progress to the community and what I think about it doesnt matter. It's a daily evaluation process.
-
SoutheastHEALTH announces plan to seek partner1Three emerging economic threats are fueling SoutheastHEALTH's "Project Forward Vision" -- a process that ultimately could result in the health care system partnering with a larger organization. President and chief executive officer Ken Bateman said...
-
Southeast Missouri to get new area code welcome 235Less than three weeks after the Missouri Public Service Commission announced the supply of available telephone numbers in the 573 area code was being exhausted, the state agency announced earlier this week a new area code -- 235 -- will "overlay"...
-
Corvette Drive raises money for St. Jude Children's Research HospitalApproximately 20 Corvette owners met at a rest area for lunch Thursday in Jackson, before hitting the road for the 11th annual St. Jude Corvette Drive. The group from the local area met with a group of about 60 Corvette owners from Peoria, Illinois,...
-
Sikeston native Jami Geske writes daily prayer bookPraying can be a mystery for even the most faithful. "I've heard so many people say, 'I really don't know how to pray,'" said Jami Geske, author of "Coming Home to You," a daily prayer book. Not that Geske considers herself an expert on the subject....
-
Cape Girardeau Aviation Board members release concept renderings of new terminalAirport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting. The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell...
-
Police say ShotSpotter led to arrest3Cape Girardeau's gunshot-locating system aided in the timely arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a shot fired in the city Wednesday night. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the ShotSpotter system, deployed in some...
-
Suspect dies after being shot by deputy sheriff5The suspect involved in a pursuit that led to a confrontation with authorities has died from his injuries. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said James Brian Langley (no age or hometown given) died after the Wednesday...
-
Chance encounter by Mississippi River leads to woman sharing father's final wish2"So, what do you do with your photographs?" A simple question led to one of the most raw, emotional experiences Ryan LaRose has encountered as a downtown street photographer and TikTok content creator. Minnesota resident Deb Burger stood by the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/12/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 5 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Cape Girardeau County WIC gives hard 'no' to homemade baby formula9The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a definitive response to families planning to make their own baby formula because of a nationwide shortage and empty shelves at grocery stores. "We don't recommend that at all; never give homemade...
-
Dog park not on current radar in JacksonSix months ago, Jackson's Board of Aldermen had on its agenda a proposal to authorize engineering services for a future dog park in a field next to Jackson Civic Center off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane. A $9,200 contract with Strickland...
-
High school teacher recognized for reinventing math classes1Elissa Miller doesn't just teach, she makes her students think. For Miller, teaching isn't just about lecturing, it's about involvement. On Monday, The Golden Apple Foundation recognized Miller's special touch with the prestigious Golden Apple Award...
-
Cape County deputy involved in shooting incident3A Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff was involved in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Sheriffs Office, the incident began with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 55 north of Cape...
-
Free smoke alarms available Saturday for some Cape residentsThree organizations will partner Saturday to install free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers and members of American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri, PORCH and Cape Girardeau Fire Department are participating in the Sound the Alarm event,...
-
Man arrested for allegedly firing weapon from vehicleCape Girardeau police arrested a man Monday night for allegedly firing a firearm out of his vehicle. Michael Smith, 52, was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a handgun out of the vehicle he was driving on Big Bend Road. According to Cpl....
-
State's law on abortion could be triggered if Roe v. Wade falls21If U.S. Supreme Court justices effectively invalidate Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 7-2 decision legalizing abortion, a 2019 law passed by Missouri's General Assembly could be triggered -- which would prohibit the procedure to women after eight...
-
Gas prices rise dramatically in U.S., in-state and locally in a week1Motorists know all too well how much more expensive it is to fill the gas tank compared to a week ago. The average U.S. price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline according to American Automobile Association on Tuesday was $4.37 per gallon -- compared...
-
Local Becca's Closet coordinator reflects on 20221SEMO Prom Mothers, a chapter of the national organization Becca's Closet, occasionally makes the mothers of young women cry. But they aren't tears of sadness. Mothers weep when they see their daughters in their first prom dress. Oftentimes, these...
-
Cape Girardeau Police officers hold annual torch runOn Tuesday, officers from Cape Girardeau's Police Department ran 4.5 miles to show their support and raise awareness for Special Olympics. The officers began the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run at Plants Plus, located at 910 S. Kingshighway in Cape...
-
President Grant exhibit coming to Cape's Heritage Hall2During September, Heritage Hall at 102 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, will feature a 275-square-foot exhibit showcasing President Ulysses S. Grant. The exhibit will feature banners from the Missouri Humanities Council and Grant memorabilia...
-
Despite some opposition, local Ameren initiative advances3The Cape Girardeau County Commission has referred Ameren Electric's Limestone Ridge Project to the county's highway department for review. Ameren officials Eric Dearmont and Jim Jontry updated county commissioners Thursday about the plan to run a...
-
Mary Spell teacher, reporter, marketer recalled for 'goodwill,' 'kindness'3Mary Spell, former teacher, newspaperwoman, hospital marketer and "cookie lady," is being remembered for the way she touched lives. Spell, a Cape Girardeau native, died Thursday at age 83. Evelyn Boardman and Spell met in first grade at old...
-
Cause of Saturday fire in Cape undetermined2When the Cape Girardeau Fire Department arrived at 6:37 p.m. Saturday at 1005 S. Benton St., the house's front porch and living room were ablaze. According to an incident report, "fire companies made an aggressive attack" and contained the flames to...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 5/10/22Historic Preservation Commission hosts history walkOn Monday the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) held its annual history walking tour and showcased Cape Girardeau's Common Pleas Courthouse, Carnegie Library and the new city hall building. The tour was led by Southeast Missouri State...
-
Local News 5/9/22Tour today of Cape City Hall will explore history of buildings, grounds1Residents can take a walk down Cape Girardeau's memory lane today with the Historic Preservation Commission's history walk at the new City Hall. In honor of National Preservation Month, Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission will host a...
-
Visually impaired Oran freshman runs track with help of pacing guide5Aiden Scheeter began to lose his vision in fifth grade and his eyesight progressively declined each year since. But he did not allow his impairment to stop him from doing one of his biggest passions running. Scheeter runs the 400 at track meets...
-
Last Mile repurposes downtown space for Cape Girardeau storeLast Mile Liquidators opened officially in mid-March on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Last Mile has a unique business model, buying directly from www.target.com and discounting the price by...
-
Photo Gallery 5/9/22Celebrating a century: Cape Girardeau Public LibraryCape Girardeau Public Library is observing 100 years of operation. This gallery contains Southeast Missourian photographs taken through the years. To purchase reprints, contact either Renda Eggimann or Sharon Sanders at 573-388-3620.
-
Buckle store moving in Cape Girardeau2Buckle, a store styling itself as a "denim destination" for "style-conscious young men and women," will be moving this summer in Cape Girardeau from West Park Mall to Siemers Drive near Target, according to Facebook sources. The relocation was...
-
Most read 5/6/22Jackson native starts GoFundMe for City Park basketball venue1Josh Lukefahr wants something done about the outdoor basketball courts at City Park in Jackson and he's launched an online GoFundMe fundraising page to raise money in hopes of restoring them. Lukefahr, a 1997 Jackson High School graduate and...
-
Most read 5/6/22Cape man indicted on firearm charge4A Cape Girardeau man has been indicted in federal court for an alleged firearm violation. Mark Abbott of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Scott City, is facing a felon in possession of a firearm charge in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
-
Most read 5/5/22Rep. Smith weighs in on leak of SCOTUS abortion ruling draft, wants probe32U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) said Wednesday he is in "full support" of an investigation into how a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision made its way into a Monday story published by politico.com. The draft in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health...
-
Most read 5/5/22Restaurants in Cape Girardeau planning Cinco de Mayo celebrations2Local restaurants in Cape Girardeau are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo, celebrated today. Al Muñoz, owner of El Sol at 1105 Broadway, said the restaurant is having one of the largest celebrations in town. After postponing a Cinco de Mayo event at his...