Today in History
Today is Sunday, April 24, the 114th day of 2022. There are 251 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 24, 1962, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved the first satellite relay of a television signal, between Camp Parks, California, and Westford, Massachusetts.
On this date:
In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North's post-Civil War rule in the South.
In 1915, in what's considered the start of the Armenian genocide, the Ottoman Empire began rounding up Armenian political and cultural leaders in Constantinople.
In 1960, rioting erupted in Biloxi, Mississippi, after Black protesters staging a "wade-in" at a whites-only beach were attacked by a crowd of hostile whites.
In 1961, in the wake of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the White House issued a statement saying that President John F. Kennedy "bears sole responsibility for the events of the past few days."
In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashed into the Earth after his parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.
In 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.
In 1990, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.
In 1995, the final bomb linked to the Unabomber exploded inside the Sacramento, California, offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski was later sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three men and injured 29 others.)
In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI formally began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church; the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger said in his installation homily that as pontiff he would listen to the will of God in governing the world's 1.1 billion Catholics.
In 2013, in Bangladesh, a shoddily constructed eight-story commercial building housing garment factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
In 2019, avowed racist John William King was executed in Texas for the 1998 slaying of James Byrd Jr., who was chained to the back of a truck and dragged along a road outside Jasper, Texas; prosecutors said Byrd was targeted because he was Black.
In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration issued an alert about the dangers of using a malaria drug that President Donald Trump had repeatedly promoted for coronavirus patients. The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus, a day after Trump wondered aloud about that prospect during a White House briefing.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama went after the college vote, telling students at the University of North Carolina that he and first lady Michelle Obama had "been in your shoes" and didn't pay off their student loans until eight years earlier. Republican Mitt Romney swept primaries in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York.
Five years ago: Two inmates received lethal injections on the same gurney about three hours apart as Arkansas completed the nation's first double execution since 2000, just days after the state ended a nearly 12-year hiatus on administering capital punishment. Astronaut Peggy Whitson broke the U.S. record for most time in space and talked up Mars during a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump to the International Space Station.
One year ago: Flames engulfed the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients, claiming more than 80 lives and leaving more than 100 others injured. The United States formally declared that the systematic killing and deportation of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century was "genocide," a term that the White House had avoided using for decades for fear of alienating ally Turkey.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 88. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 80. Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 80. Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 79. Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. R&B singer Ann Peebles is 75. Former Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny is 71. Actor-playwright Eric Bogosian is 69. Rock singer-musician Jack Blades (Night Ranger) is 68. Actor Michael O'Keefe is 67. Rock musician David J (Bauhaus) is 65. Actor Glenn Morshower is 63. Rock musician Billy Gould is 59. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 58. Actor Djimon Hounsou is 58. Rock musician Patty Schemel is 55. Actor Stacy Haiduk is 54. Rock musician Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors) is 54. Actor Aidan Gillen is 54. Actor Melinda Clarke is 53. Actor Rory McCann is 53. Latin pop singer Alejandro Fernandez is 51. Country-rock musician Brad Morgan (Drive-By Truckers) is 51. Rock musician Brian Marshall (Creed; Alter Bridge) is 49. Actor Derek Luke is 48. Actor-producer Thad Luckinbill is 47. Actor Eric Balfour is 45. Actor Rebecca Mader is 45. Country singer Rebecca Lynn Howard is 43. Country singer Danny Gokey is 42. Actor Reagan Gomez is 42. Actor Austin Nichols is 42. Actor Sasha Barrese is 41. Contemporary Christian musician Jasen Rauch (Red) is 41. Singer Kelly Clarkson is 40. Rock singer-musician Tyson Ritter (The All-American Rejects) is 38. Country singer Carly Pearce is 32. Actor Joe Keery is 30. Actor Jack Quaid is 30. Actor Doc Shaw is 30. Actor Jordan Fisher is 28. Golfer Lydia Ko is 25.
Next Project honors, mentors Southeast Missouri's brightest1Southeast Missouri's most outstanding high school students were acknowledged Thursday by The Next Project. Since 2020, The Next Project has recognized young Southeast Missourians with awards, acknowledgments and features on nextprojectmo.com. At...
Commission sets deposit for old Cape Girardeau County courthouse bathroom use8Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday approved a new $500 per day mandatory deposit, effective immediately, for use of bathrooms by approved organizations in the mainly vacant 1908 county courthouse in uptown Jackson. "We've had several...
Schuessler ran pest control business by a biblical principle3Gene Schuessler spent much of his adult life engaged in the business of keeping homes and businesses pest-free and lived by a simple New Testament motto. Schuessler, who opened Cape Girardeau's family-owned Advanced Pest Control in 1980, died Monday...
All-Greek ceremony recognizes Greek Week 2022Students in Greek Life at SEMO gathered Sunday, April 10, in Academic Hall to celebrate the end of Greek Week in a traditional all-Greek chapter meeting. Greek Week took place from April 3 through 10. In this event, SEMO's Greek Life students were...
Rotary Club to host youth leadership summit SundayLocal Rotarians will honor students of academic excellence at an event Sunday. The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau will hold their first leadership summit from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Century Casino-Cape Girardeau. The club will honor the...
Charleston man jailed on drug chargesSCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, man faces drug-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Scott City, Missouri. On Monday, Scott City Police Officer Justin Bodendieck conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment...
Man arrested after chase through hospitalAuthorities arrested a man Thursday after he fled the scene of a traffic stop and led them on a chase through a Cape Girardeau hospital. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at about...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/25/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 21 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Dogwood-Azalea Festival offers activities, eventsCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston's dogwoods and azaleas may be the stars of the annual four-day festival in their honor, but in addition to taking in the town's sights, there are many activities and events for all ages to enjoy this weekend. The 54th...
Scott City's new police chief says city jail reopening will be soonThe top law enforcement officer in Scott City, Police Chief Rick Walter, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday he wants to reopen the municipal jail within the next three months. The now-closed lockup at 618 Main St. is currently...
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence plans first-time event SaturdaySoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will debut a free event, "A Walk in the Park with Green Bear," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shelter No. 4 in Cape County Park North. "It's our first time for this and we hope it...
United Way of SEMO to raise funds with rappelling eventIndividuals can overcome a fear of heights for a good cause at the area United Way's Over the Edge event. The United Way of Southeast Missouri's (UWSEMO) Over the Edge event takes place May 20 at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South....
MoDOT looking at several options for interchange at I-55 Exit 9314Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said Wednesday they plan to seek public comment in July on three options for reconfiguring Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A final report, detailing the approved concept, is due...
Lights, camera, action Fault Line Film Festival returns this weekend to SEMO campusThe Fault Line Film Festival is back this year and will be held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. The event is a film festival at which students from Southeast Missouri State University and other schools can submit...
SEMO center donates playground communication boards to local schools2Local students who have difficulty communicating verbally will get a little help expressing themselves thanks to a project by Southeast Missouri State University. SEMO's Center for Speech and Hearing raised $500 to create communication boards. The...
Most read 4/21/22Southern fried chicken and a side of humble pie, please5Last Friday I had a plan. It was as loose plan, but a plan nonetheless. My indecisive self had narrowed my eating exploration down to two locations of considerable distance. However, when I woke on Saturday morning I just wasn't feeling my usual...
Paddlewheeler due in Cape Girardeau this weekBarring a last-minute change in schedule, American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, will visit Cape Girardeau's riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Friday. Brenda Newbern, executive director of Visit Cape, said the boat will dock near the...
Lemon Drop fundraising benefits local hospitals1Jackson-based Walks with Nate LLC, through its Lemon Drop Long Drive event, raised more than $20,000 on April 2 for testicular cancer awareness. Nate Gautier, account manager for rustmedia, a cancer survivor, will deliver checks Friday to Saint...
Arkansas man arrested in Cape County for alleged child molestationAn Arkansas man was taken into custody Sunday for alleged child molestation in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested Zackary T. Gourley, 20, after he allegedly molested a juvenile who was...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/21/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 14 n Approval of closed session minutes of April 14 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this...
Local News 4/20/22Strong April for Cape Girardeau County tax collection1All four funds monitored by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson posted notable year-over-year increases in April. Funds received from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) show the general sales tax with revenue of...
Local News 4/20/22SEMO, Mineral Area directed to mediate territorial dispute12Officials with Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College will have about a month to settle their differences with regard to higher education offerings in Cape Girardeau County, and if they cannot hammer out an agreement, a state...
Most read 4/19/22Kinder eyes first 100 days as new Cape Girardeau mayor3Ascending to be mayor of Cape Girardeau began a long time ago for Stacy Kinder. Kinder was sworn in Monday after winning the city's mayoral election April 4 over incumbent Bob Fox by 23 votes. Her public service started in 2018. Kinder was elected...
GOP aspirants tout state House candidacies for District 14743This story is updated. The Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot will feature three candidates running in Missouri House District 147 a seat left vacant by the resignation of Wayne Wallingford. Wallingford left office in late December to accept a role...
City of Cape offering pay incentive for hard-to-fill positions10Some employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants. On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for...
Woman struck by vehicle, hospitalized1One person was hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle struck a woman and another vehicle at the Rhodes station at 546 S. Sprigg St. at about 4:18 a.m....
