*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Owen Tidwell's First Turkey Hunt

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by PAULA HUGGINS
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Owen Tidwell's get his first turkey.

My great nephew Owen Tidwell of Springfield, MO got his first turkey on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Willard, MO. Owen attends 5th grade at the WOLF School (Wonders of the Ozarks Learning Facility) located at Bass Pro Shop. His guided turkey hunt was made possible by efforts of the NWTF and Johnny Morris, CEO of Bass Pro Shop. Pictured: Justin Tidwell and his son Owen Tidwell. Owen is the great nephew of Darryl and Paula Huggins of Cape Girardeau, MO.

Owen Tidwell's first turkey April 9, 2022

Comments