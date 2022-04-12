News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-12-22
O Lord Jesus, we look to you for healing for you are the Great Physician. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau School Board organizes after election, approves contractThis story is updated. In a special organizational meeting held Monday at Cape Girardeau School District's central office, Matthew Welker was elected by his peers to be the next president of the Board of Education, succeeding Kyle McDonald, who...
-
Local gas prices still dropping, U.S. average expected to keep fallingThe average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.786 per gallon in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, down 7 cents from a week ago and down 16 cents from a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Conversely,...
-
Cape Girardeau Council recognizes Fox, Moore for service to cityCape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore were honored for their service to the city Monday evening. Fox and Moore will exit the council when new members are sworn in next Monday. Moore reached her limit of two terms, and...
-
Adult and Teen Challenge celebrates recovery stories at spring banquet"Celebrating Over 50 Years of Miracles" was the theme of this year's banquet based on the miraculous success stories the Rev. James Bolin has witnessed over the years in Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America. Bolin said he was very happy with this...
-
Route E in Perryville to close for city sewer workRoute E from Ridge Drive to Independence Drive in Perryville, Missouri, will be closed as the City of Perryville installs a sewer main pipe under the roadway. Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will begin April 25 and...
-
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment announced for annual event4SIKESTON, Mo. The concert lineup for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was announced Friday as the Sikeston Jaycees aim to incorporate old traditions with new ones while celebrating this year's milestone event. The announcement was...
-
Jackson unicorn dog Narwhal featured in 2022 calendarA Jackson puppy who became internationally famous because of a tail growing from its forehead is becoming even more famous thanks to being featured in a calendar. Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn became well known after Rochelle Steffen,...
-
Poplar Bluff couple faces child-endangerment charges4POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff couple sits in the Butler County Jail after police officers visited their residence Wednesday and allegedly found them and their five children living in dangerously unsanitary conditions. Aaron and Teyrsa Medley of...
-
Two arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Butler CountyAn apparent overdose death has led to investigators pursuing felony murder charges against two suspects. Early on Sunday, Butler County deputy Damion Smith responded to a residence on County Road 526 in reference to an unresponsive male. "Upon...
-
Cape Girardeau's Codefi joins Springfield firm in announcing job creation initiativeCape Girardeau's Codefi LLC -- a technology incubator -- has joined eFactory of Springfield, Missouri, in announcing the launch of what both are calling "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state history." In a...
-
Actor Dirk Benedict speaks about Angelou film at SEMOActor Dirk Benedict visited Cape Girardeau this week to discuss the Maya Angelou movie "Georgia, Georgia," in which he starred. Best known for playing Lt. Starbuck on "Battlestar Galactica" and Faceman on "The A-Team," Benedict's appearance was part...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/11/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 4 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
-
Arts Council celebrates opening of 2022 Broadway sculpture exhibit7Seven new art pieces were formally "introduced" to downtown Cape Girardeau in Thursday night's kickoff of the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Those attending the event were able to meet and greet a few of the artists selected this year....
-
Southeast faculty member named by Parson to volunteerism commissionRobin L. Smith, who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, is one of three appointments by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC). "Our commissioners are Missouri's ambassadors of service, and we're excited to...
-
State lawmaker omits Cape Girardeau County in bill, pledges correction10People make mistakes and state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City (R-60th Dist.) vows to fix a legislative error quickly. Griffith's measure, House Bill 1562, designates nearly all of Southeast Missouri as the "Stars and Stripes Historic Region."...
-
SEMO graduate asks state House colleagues for more money for alma mater12This story is updated. State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. wants Southeast Missouri State University his alma mater to receive more state budget funding. House lawmakers debated fiscal year 2023's operating budget this week in Jefferson City. The...
-
-
Lawsuits significantly increase cost of Jackson school project13An adverse court ruling this week in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District could cost the district about $5 million. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis issued the ruling Tuesday in favor of Total Electric, an...
-
Fox says will not seek recount in mayoral race4Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday he will not seek a recount in the race he narrowly lost to Stacy Kinder in Tuesday's balloting. "The citizens who voted made their decision," he said in a text message. "I ran a fair, positive campaign...
-
Cape Girardeau Citizen Academy looks for aspiring city leadersCape Girardeau residents can get an up close look at how the city functions through Citizen Academy. The academy, which is hosted every year in the spring and fall, is used as a way to inform citizens on how the different departments of city...
-
-
Sikeston voters reject proposed fireworks ordinance; choose city, school representativesSIKESTON, Mo. In Tuesday's municipal election, voters in Sikeston decided against adopting an ordinance to allow the discharge of fireworks within the city limits. In a vote total of 711 "no" votes to 653 "yes" votes, Sikeston voters defeated the...
-
State's high court finds error in resentencing of Advance manIn a 6-1 decision announced Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court has sent back, or remanded, the case of Shawn W. Yount of Advance, Missouri, for resentencing, agreeing with Yount a lower court "plainly erred" in allowing him to be designated "a...
-
Most read 4/6/22Thompson, Lewis are elected to fill Jackson School Board seats9This story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. In a four-way race for two seats on the Jackson School Board, formally known as Reorganized School District R-2, incumbent Brian Thompson and newcomer Kristen Lewis were...
-
Most read 4/6/22Cape voters elect Kinder as new mayor: Presson, Randle, Bliss win council seats; Welker, Langston on Cape School Board12Stacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday. Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes. Kinder...
-
-
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors24Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
-
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business6Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
-
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau7Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
-
Most read 4/4/22Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...