News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Opening reception this week for new sculptures in downtown Cape
There's a new lineup of sculptures along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, and an opening reception will be held Thursday evening to celebrate this year's display.
"Every year we do this to celebrate public art along the path of the Broadway corridor and tens of thousands of people get to see it on a daily basis. So that is a really big deal," said Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. "We're really proud of the yearly contribution it gives to the corridor. This one is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts."
A reception -- which is hosted by the Arts Council, City of Cape Girardeau, Public Art Committee and Old Town Cape -- will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Vasterling Suites courtyard on the corner of N. Fountain and Broadway. Along with a speech from the mayor, the seven artists whose work is on display will be on hand.
More information about the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition can be found online at capearts.org/odse.
Cape Girardeau has a dynamic arts community, and this is just one example. We hope you'll take some time to check out the sculptures the next time you're downtown.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (4/6/22)Could wedge issues be the cure for polarized politics?Conan O'Brien recently tweeted: "Well, I've officially lived a long life because people are excited Germany is rearming." I had a similar feeling recently listening to the 538 politics podcast that discussed "wedge issues." The conversation between...
-
Column (4/6/22)What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it?The walls evidently aren't closing in on President Joe Biden. Despite the mainstream press finally taking up the sleazy business dealings discussed in emails found on Hunter Biden's laptop, the media's lack of interest in the president's knowledge...
-
Column (4/5/22)Clarence Thomas is better than his criticsClarence Thomas is, by far, our most abused Supreme Court justice. His confirmation hearings in 1991 were, as he memorably put it, a high-tech lynching. Once on the Court, he was allegedly incapable of thinking for himself and was Antonin Scalia's...
-
-
Editorial (4/4/22)Popular TV, movie star to appear at SEMO this weekOver the last several weeks, students in several classes at Southeast Missouri State University have been watching the film "Georgia, Georgia." The screenplay was written by famed author, poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. Last week, a...
-
Column (4/4/22)How COVID-19 finally hit home for my familyAfter two years of caution, groceries being delivered, mask-wearing and vaccinations, COVID-19 finally caught up with me. I've been dreading this. Prior to vaccine availability, I was terrified of it, even. I have an autoimmune disease and am on...
-
Column (4/4/22)Inflation: The result of sticker shock on gov't spendingMany people still blame today's inflation on snags in globe-spanning supply chains. The chief proposed solution is to dismantle decades of globalization and bring production home. Some are also pushing for measures to offset inflation, including...
-
Democrats spend low-income Americans into povertyI have been writing for years about how progressive policies championed by the Democratic Party and served up under the guise of caring about low-income Americans wind up hurting these very communities. The latest chapter in this saga is the newly...
-
History should be our guide in UkraineThere are several historical referents we should keep in mind about Ukraine war. First, no-fly zones. Lots of Westerners are calling for NATO aircraft to establish a no-fly zone above Ukraine to stop Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities. That is a...
-
-
Editorial (4/1/22)Tuesday is Election Day; get out and voteTuesday is Election Day in Missouri, featuring races for many municipal and school board positions. In Southeast Missouri, there's no shortage of races to be determined with the contest for Cape Girardeau mayor leading the way. On the ballot are...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/30/22)Sewer project in Cape is wise use of ARP fundsCape Girardeau has some funds available from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), and city leaders, following council approval last summer, have decided to put a portion toward fixing a problem with the sewer system. A study from 2015 revealed several...
-
Editorial (3/29/22)James Reynolds House Foundation celebrates renovation of historic Cape Girardeau homeOne of Cape Girardeau's historic homes previously in disrepair has been renovated by a local group with plans to rent the space for special events. Built in 1857, the Reynolds House is located at 623 N. Main St. According to a recent Southeast...
-
-
Editorial (3/28/22)Editorial: Law enforcement putting up barriers over incident reportsA decade ago, the Baylor University football program had gone rogue. For several years, players committed sexual assaults, rapes and other crimes. School officials helped cover up these crimes. But they had help. It's unclear to this day whether...
-
-
Editorial (3/25/22)Editorial: Eric Greitens should leave Senate raceThis week's news about Eric Greitens, disgraced former Missouri governor, was disturbing and sad. It also fits a pattern of behavior that, if indeed true, makes him further unfit to represent our state. To recap the sordid affair, the former...
-
-
Editorial (3/23/22)Celebrating 50 years of music with Cindy KingCindy King is humble about her tenure at Notre Dame Regional High School. "Every teacher here is working as hard as I am, so it's hard for me to be singled out," the longtime musical director and former English teacher told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Editorial (3/21/22)Editorial: Enjoying a night in style while helping patients at hospital galasIn the last couple months, foundations for both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare have hosted major fundraising galas in Cape Girardeau. Both events provided an opportunity for supporters to dress in style and featured fun entertainment....
-
-
Letter (3/19/22)Time to properly fund, staff IRSOur federal taxes pay for a number of different necessities. Among these items are the federal law enforcement agencies and the armed forces which provide our nation's defense. The country's general welfare is dependent upon a number of items such...
-
Editorial (3/18/22)Editorial: Welcome to the new Cape Chamber president and CEOThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce made big news recently in the announcement of a new president and CEO. Robert Gilligan will take over the leadership post of the organization April 11 following the 28-year career of John Mehner, who left...
-
Editorial (3/16/22)Old Town Cape recognizes individuals, organizations at annual dinnerThe theme for this year's Old Town Cape annual dinner was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." And certainly revitalization is a theme that has rung true in recent years. From new streetscape infrastructure, to the rehabilitation of historic...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.