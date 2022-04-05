News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Touring the Farm: Mesta Meadows ranchers educate, practice regenerative farming
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
When Ed Crowley and his wife, Terri, lived on a dairy sheep farm in Kentucky, they received a phone call from a woman in Florida. She said she was coming in for a conference, and her daughter, who had never been on a farm before, was coming with her; could they visit their farm and milk a sheep?
The Crowleys agreed, and Ed said something sunk in during that visit: He realized the importance of helping people understand where their food comes from and how its grown.
In November 2020, the Crowleys bought Mesta Meadows, 80 acres in Glenallen, Mo., where they raise approximately 50 sheep, 12 Scottish highland cows, 50 chickens, 12 ducks, five great Pyrenees dogs, two goats and two other dogs. Steve Stovall, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) assistant professor of management, and Nick Johnston, Southeast Missouri State University associate professor of hospitality management, are partners in the Ozark Highland Cattle Company portion of the project. One of the main aims of the farm is education.
Were big on slow food, healthy food, food thats grown, says Ed, who is an assistant professor of management at SEMO and the vice chairman of the Slow Food Southeast Missouri board. We dont use chemicals. We only use antibiotics in animals when they absolutely have to have it. We dont use any growth hormones. Were big believers in taking care of the land and the animals, and then theyll take care of you. So, thats what we try to do.
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Ed grew up on a large dairy and beef farm in Southwest Missouri and said when he was younger, he couldnt wait to get away from it. He spent years starting companies in the technology sector.
After their children grew up, Eds wife said she wanted to get dairy goats. The two took courses for nearly a year at the University of Kentucky to learn how to raise small ruminants. After the goats, they decided to buy some sheep, too. From there, their ranching operation grew.
When the couple moved to Missouri in February 2020, they rented land in Tennessee to keep their animals at while they looked for property to buy. After purchasing the property in Glenallen, Ed learned his grandfather was the telegrapher there in the 1940s, and his father lived in the town when he was approximately three years old.
Ed raises two major breeds of sheep at Mesta Meadows: Rambouillet and cormo. The original sheep in the flock come from North Dakota.
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Their goal is for their sheep to have soft wool; any sort of stress the ewe goes through can be seen in their wool, as stress causes wool to break off, Ed says. As such, they work towards raising happy sheep through the environment, diet and way they talk to them.
The ewes wool averages at 19 micron; anything under 24 micron is considered fine wool, Ed says. The farmers have 20% of the wool spun into yarn; they sell the other 80% raw, mostly through Etsy, to spinners all across the U.S. and as far away as Canada and Ireland. In 2021, they harvested approximately 260 pounds of wool. Sometimes, people are so happy with the quality of the wool they purchase from the ranch, they request wool from that same ewe the next year, Ed says.
They also practice regenerative farming, fencing their land into small fields and putting all of the sheep in one field until they eat down the grass in it, then moving them to the next field, keeping them off each field for three weeks and on it for one week.
That way, its better for the soil, the grass grows better and its grass-fed, Ed says. Part of it is just taking care of the soil, growing healthy animals, and what we try to do is really just create a good financial model so the farm is self-sustaining.
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
The focus of the ranch is providing farm-to-table options for the community, and they sell lamb through Spanish Street Farmacy in Cape Girardeau. In addition to the wool and lamb, they also sell free-range eggs and beef from the Scottish highland cattle, which Ed says is leaner than other types of beef. In the future, they hope to open a farm store at the ranch, to cater to campers who pass through the area on their way to campgrounds near the Castor River.
Stovall grew up on a farm in Texas, where his family raised approximately 100 goats and 400 chickens. Like Ed, he says he couldnt wait to leave the farm to live in the city of Dallas. He came to Missouri by way of Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Puerto Rico and Central America, where he worked as an entrepreneur or corporate executive. While helping Ed build fence on the ranch one day, he asked if he could buy a quarter of beef from him, and Ed said yes. Then, he asked if he could become a partner in the ranch. Ed agreed.
I get to be a kid again. I get to be a boy. Get to play in the mud, chase animals, Stovall says of what he loves about being a partner in Ozark Highland Cattle Company. I like being back on the farm.
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Johnston, on the other hand, is new to farming. He grew up in the Dallas suburbs growing vegetables and cooking with his grandparents who owned land through these experiences, he became interested in hospitality management. Other than working as a horse wrangler one summer in New Mexico during college, however, he has never worked with animals.
He says being a partner in the Ozark Highland Cattle Company is about walking the walk of what he teaches to his students each day.
I have a chef background and PhD in hospitality management, so to have the opportunity to be a part of that and raise the food myself, to see it go from farm to table, is an interesting and intriguing challenge, Johnston says. Going through the process is motivating for me I believe in it. Its not only about the good for the environment; its good for the local community, as well. We have a passion for giving back to the world around us and leaving it better than we found it. Profit is second to that this is tied into a bigger picture, helping our community get fresh, good food.
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
As professors in the entrepreneurship and hospitality departments at SEMO, the partners work with business students on marketing, business plans and social media campaigns for the farm. Students from the nearby Woodland High School have toured the farm, and the farm is open for tours to anyone who wants to learn more about sustainable agriculture. Mesta Meadows has also hosted birthday parties, and one of Eds students filmed a music video there.
Working with animals and being on the land, Ed says, help take away the stress of a hard day at the office.
Life is so real out here, Ed says of working on the ranch. Sometimes, you can have a great day you had a couple of twin lambs born today, and its fun. They get up, and everything works great, and its just awesome. You can have a day where you have a sheep that youve done everything you possibly can, and it just dies. They just decide to die, and it just breaks your heart. So, its very real. Ive done high-tech work most of my life, worked on projects for years, and you eventually see them come to fruition. Out here, every day you do stuff, and you either do it or you dont, and it has an impact. Theres something neat about that.
Want to tour the farm?
Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Email Ed Crowley at ed@mestameadows.com a couple of weeks before you want to tour. The farm is open to school groups and individuals who want to learn about sustainable farming practices and where their food comes from.
More to explore
-
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors12Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
-
Shipyard Music Festival dates announcedShipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau. The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said...
-
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
-
Suspect charged in aftermath of downtown Cape pursuit5An incident over the weekend has resulted in several charges against a suspect who ultimately crashed into a wall at a historic Cape Girardeau facility. A probable-cause statement indicated Tanarius Damun Twiggs, 43, was driving a Dodge Charger on...
-
Jackson bridge replacement project advancesJackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk...
-
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business4Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
-
Southeast's Synergies Day features author, ex-Chick-fil-A executiveSteve Robinson, former Chick-fil-A chief marketing officer, will keynote Thursday's SEMO Synergies Day in the University Center Ballroom on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus. The event caps nearly a full week of related...
-
Earthquake expert weighs in on recent local earthquakesSmall earthquakes, such as the two recorded near Lake Wappapello on Sunday, rarely cause damage. But Missouri was once, briefly, the earthquake capital of America. Back in 1811 and 1812, a region encompassing Missouri called The New Madrid Seismic...
-
-
Cape Rock Drive closed for pavement repairsCape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau will be closed as construction crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The street will be closed from Marsha Kay Drive to Kingshighway beginning at 7:30...
-
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau6Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
-
Cape man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Brady Coleman, 24, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to...
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near PuxicoPUXICO, Mo. A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a car on Highway 51, one-quarter of a mile south of Puxico. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua M. Swasho, 22, of Essex, Missouri, was operating a...
-
Miner woman arrested for alleged weapon violationA Miner, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday for several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Amy Kestner, 46, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony...
-
Sikeston woman injured in crashA Sikeston, Missouri, woman suffered injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Chelsey Scheffer, 32, was eastbound on County Road 528 about 5 miles north of Miner when the 2021 Honda Accord she was...
-
-
Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
-
Two seeking seat on board of Scott County school districtTwo people are seeking a one-year term on the Scott County school board. In Tuesday's general election, Kindel Ward is facing Todd Hall. Superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said Sunday the district's bond issue proposal, also on the ballot, would fund...
-
Former POW to be honored at Stars and Stripes Museum1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Clark, a six-year prisoner of war in North Vietnam who lives in Columbia, Missouri, will be recognized during a reception in his honor at 4 p.m. Friday at the Stars and Stripes Museum in...
-
Most read 4/4/22Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn CenterFresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis...
-
SEMO awarded 2022-2023 Military Friendly Gold designation2For the second year in a row, Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with a "Military Friendly" distinction. Of all the schools surveyed by militaryfriendly.com, less than 37% were awarded the Military Friendly designation and less...
-
Roy Blunt to vote 'no' on Supreme Court nominee16Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said he will not vote in the affirmative for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, while acknowledging her confirmation is all but assured. Blunt, 72, has represented Missouri in Congress's upper chamber...
-
Sikeston DPS sets up new, anonymous tip lineSIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has set up a new, anonymous tip line to help get more information from the public. DPS is now maintaining a tip line at (573) 475-3774 where citizens can easily submit information such as...
-
-
-
Local News 4/2/22Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
-
Local News 4/2/22Contested political races abound in Southeast Mo.3Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues. In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy...
-
Most read 4/2/22Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school boardThere are four candidates running for two open spots Tuesday on the Jackson School Board, known officially as Reorganized School District R-2. Those elected will serve three-year terms. The candidates are Brian Thompson (incumbent), Paul Stoner...
-
-
Most read 3/30/22J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
-
Most read 3/30/22Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...
-
Most read 3/29/22Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate28Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away. Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and...
-
Most read 3/28/22PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconductThe Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee. The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of...