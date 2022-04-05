Today in History
Today is Sunday, April 10, the 100th day of 2022. There are 265 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 10, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
On this date:
In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was incorporated.
In 1932, German President Paul Von Hindenburg was reelected in a runoff, with Adolf Hitler coming in second.
In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
In 1963, the fast-attack nuclear submarine USS Thresher (SSN-593) sank during deep-diving tests east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in a disaster that claimed 129 lives.
In 1971, a table tennis team from the United States arrived in China at the invitation of the communist government for a goodwill visit that came to be known as "ping-pong diplomacy."
In 1972, the United States and the Soviet Union joined some 70 nations in signing an agreement banning biological warfare.
In 1974, Golda Meir announced her resignation as prime minister of Israel.
In 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators reached a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.
In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.
In 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski, 60, was killed in a plane crash in western Russia that also claimed the lives of his wife and top Polish political, military and church officials.
In 2019, scientists released the first image ever made of a black hole, revealing a fiery, doughnut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from earth.
In 2020, on Good Friday, Pope Francis presided over a torch-lit procession in St. Peter's Square, which was otherwise empty because of the coronavirus; nurses and doctors were among those holding a cross.
Ten years ago: Rick Santorum quit the presidential race, clearing the way for Mitt Romney to claim the Republican nomination. Syrian troops defied a U.N.-brokered cease-fire plan, launching fresh attacks on rebellious areas.
Five years ago: Justice Neil Gorsuch took his place as the newest addition on the bench of the Supreme Court, restoring a narrow conservative majority. Alabama Republican Gov. Robert Bentley resigned rather than face impeachment and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign violations that arose during an investigation of his alleged affair with a top aide. The New York Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for uncovering how police abused eviction rules to oust hundreds of people, mostly poor minorities, from their homes; Colson Whitehead's novel "The Underground Railroad" won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
One year ago: Speaking to Republican donors at his new home inside his Mar-a-Lago resort, former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a "stone-cold loser" and mocked McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who had been Trump's transportation secretary. Reports from Myanmar said at least 82 people had been killed the previous day in a crackdown by security forces on pro-democracy protesters. Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race, riding Minella Times to victory at the race in England.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Liz Sheridan is 93. Actor Steven Seagal is 70. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 69. Actor Peter MacNicol is 68. Actor Olivia Brown is 65. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 65. Singer-producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds is 64. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 63. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 62. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 60. Rock musician Tim "Herb" Alexander is 57. R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 55. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 54. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 53. Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 52. Actor David Harbour is 47. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 43. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 41. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 41. Actor Chyler Leigh is 40. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 39. Actor Ryan Merriman is 39. Singer Mandy Moore is 38. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 37. Actor Shay Mitchell is 35. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 34. Actor Molly Bernard (TV: "Younger") is 34. Country singer Maren Morris is 32. Actor Alex Pettyfer is 32. Actor-singer AJ (AKA Amanda) Michalka is 31. Actor Daisy Ridley is 30. Singer-actor Sofia Carson is 29. Actor Audrey Whitby is 26. Actor Ruby Jerins is 24.
