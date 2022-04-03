FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down

National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 11-15

Cape Girardeau, Missouri March 31, 2022  National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) will be observed April 11-15 with this years theme of Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.

NWZAW has been observed for over 20 years and was created to raise public awareness of work zone hazards and the importance of work zone safety. Motorists are reminded to slow to posted speed limits, eliminate distractions while driving, and be watchful for road construction workers and their equipment.

Statistics from the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse show there were 762 crashes with fatalities in work zones resulting in 842 deaths in 2019. (2019 is the most recent year for which this data is available.) In addition, 135 road construction workers were killed in work zones. Most people killed in work zones were motorists, passengers, and pedestrians. These statistics demonstrate the importance of work zone safety and participating in NWZAW to help spread the message that everyone has a role in getting road construction workers (and others) home safely.

As part of NWZAW, everyone is encouraged to participate in Go Orange Day on Wednesday, April 13, and to observe a moment of silence on Friday, April 15, for people killed in work zone incidents.

On Go Orange Day, individuals are encouraged to wear orange as a visual reminder of work zones. Photos can be posted on social media using the hashtags #NWZAW, #WatchForUs, #Orange4Safety, and #GoOrange4Safety.

If we slow down, we can save lives. Together we can achieve zero deaths on our roads and in our work zones!

To learn more about NWZAW, visit www.nwzaw.org.

Delta Companies Inc. is a highway and site development contractor specializing in asphalt paving and road construction materials. During peak season, we employ approximately 400 men and women dedicated to building and maintaining the transportation infrastructure throughout southeast Missouri, northeast Arkansas, and southern Illinois.

