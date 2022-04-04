Popular TV, movie star to appear at SEMO this week

Editorial

Over the last several weeks, students in several classes at Southeast Missouri State University have been watching the film "Georgia, Georgia." The screenplay was written by famed author, poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

Last week, a public screening was held on campus for the community with a panel discussion that followed. It's a project long in the making by university professor of mass media Karie Hollerbach, who came across the film and found many of the themes  gender, race, sexuality, celebrity and class  just as relevant today as they were 50 years ago when the movie was made.

The screening of the film and panel discussion were only part of the project. One of the actors from the movie is Dirk Benedict. Now in his late 70s, Benedict is better known today for his role as Lt. Starbuck in the original "Battlestar Galactica," as well as Templeton "Faceman" Peck in the "A-Team" television series, among other projects.

Hollerbach was able to secure an appearance in Cape Girardeau by Benedict, who will discuss his role in the film and its impact at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rose Theatre on the SEMO campus. You can read more about the story behind how Hollerbach was able to bring the popular actor to the university in a story that appeared in the March 29 Southeast Missourian.

This should be an exciting event, hearing from a talented actor who worked on Angelou's film and many other projects. It's also one of the many benefits of living in a university town.

Congratulations to Hollerbach and the Department of Mass Media on producing this event, which they have touted as the first in their See Me Series. We look forward to hearing from Dirk Benedict later this week.