Prayer 4-1-22
O Father God, thank you for sending your son as a sacrifice to cover our transgressions. Amen.
More to explore
Two Cape Girardeau City Council seats up for grabs in Tuesday's electionCape Girardeau voters in wards 1, 2 and 6 will decide who represents them on the City Council. In Ward 1, incumbent Daniel Presson will face Deborah Young. Ward 1 encompasses the northeast portion of the city. In Ward 2, incumbent Shelly Moore was...
Two challengers face incumbent for Cape Girardeau County health board seatTwo challengers will face an incumbent Tuesday for a seat on Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's Board of Trustees. Philip Taylor is a member of the board, and he will face Nancy Johnson and William Lewis. The trio answered several...
Three vie for seat on Cape Girardeau School BoardAn incumbent faces two challengers for a seat on the Cape Girardeau School Board. Matt Welker, incumbent, will square off against Veronica Langston and Marcia "Lynn" Ware. Ware is a former board member. She worked for Cape Girardeau Police...
Cape Girardeau County voters to decide school, Delta racesPatrons of several Cape Girardeau County school districts and voters in Delta will have votes to cast Tuesday. n Nell Holcomb: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Rachel Rickey, Dawn Haupt and Chad Fisher. n Oak Ridge: vying for two...
Jason Smith says no on troops, yes on Ukraine aidCount U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) among those in full support of Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion, now in its second month, but the congressman from Salem, Missouri, does not favor America military intervention in the...
'Georgia, Georgia' showing brings discussionPanelists at Wednesday's screening of "Georgia, Georgia" at Southeast Missouri State University's Rose Theater discuss the film. They are, from left, Joel Rhodes, professor in the Department of History; Roxanne Wellington, associate professor in...
Tax levy increase would improve fire protection in Scott County Rural Fire Protection DistrictBLODGETT, Mo. -- Voters in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District are being asked on the April 5 ballot to pass a tax levy increase to secure a much-needed new fire station, storm sirens for the area and equipment upgrades. The proposed...
Sikeston voters to decide fireworks issueSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston residents will finally end the debate on whether the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits when they go to the polls Tuesday. For years and years, as the Fourth of July nears, Sikeston residents and...
Scott County voters to decide on tax, bond, school board seatsScott County voters will consider several school board candidates, school district bond issues and municipal issues in Tuesday's general election. In addition to Scott County Fire Protection District's tax proposal and the City of Sikeston's...
Perry County voters to decide hospital, other positionsVoters in Perry County, Missouri, will decide county, municipal and school board races in Tuesday's voting. In recent months, the appointed and elected boards of Perry County Memorial Hospital have been on the front line of an ongoing discussion...
OTC announces open house in Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape's annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 -- a week later than originally scheduled. OTC's Economic Vitality Committee will host the event, showcasing a number of vacant buildings within Cape...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceNB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge maintenance Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile marker 111 and mile marker 117 near Old Appleton -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as...
Road fatalities up in Southeast Missouri11Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 17 fatalities in the 13-county MSHP Southeast Missouri region so far in 2022, a 41% increase from 12 deaths in the same period in 2021. Five of the 17 casualties accounted for through Tuesday's...
School board Q&A: Four vying for 2 spots on Sikeston School BoardSIKESTON, Mo. When voters in the Sikeston School District step up to the polls Tuesday, they will choose two of four candidates to serve three-year terms on their local school board. To help voters with their decisions, the Standard Democrat has...
Stoddard County 'predatory sex offender' expected to get five life sentencesBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A "predatory sex offender" faces five life sentences in prison following a guilty verdict Tuesday handed down by a Stoddard County, Missouri, jury. Jerry Michael Pierce of Dexter, Missouri, was found guilty of four counts of...
Perryville woman charged in child's deathA Perryville, Missouri, woman has been charged with a felony in relation to a child's death. Court records indicate Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez was charged Wednesday with felony abuse/neglect of a child resulting in death (no sexual contact) in a...
Alleged robbery reported at Cape gas station5Cape Girardeau police responded to an alleged early morning robbery at a convenience store. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, the alleged incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. at Rhodes Convenience Store, 449 S. Kingshighway. Droege said a suspect...
Route PP in Bollinger Co. closed for drainage work; NB, SB I-55 reduced in Scott CountyRoute PP in Bollinger County, from Route FF to County Road 528, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said the work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/31/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 27 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Schnucks hiring event today in Cape GirardeauSt. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will hold a career fair and hiring event from 1 to 5 p.m. today at all 112 of the grocery chain's locations in four states, including its Cape Girardeau store at 19 S. Kingshighway. In a Monday news release, Schnucks...
Woodland School Board candidates speak outThree candidates have filed to serve on Woodland School Board. Two seats are available. Voters in the April 5 municipal election will choose from Lance VanGennip, Shari Cook-Koenig and Tim Hastings. n Lance VanGennip was elected to Woodland School...
Help available to rid landowners of feral hogsHelp is available from the University of Missouri Extension Service for landowners plagued by feral hogs. Jerry Richards, cooperative feral hog outreach educator from Iron County, told the Bollinger County Board of Commissioners Monday that the...
J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
Cape Girardeau city councilman announces General Assembly bidNate Thomas, Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has become the third GOP hopeful seeking to fill the vacant District 147 seat in the state House. Thomas, 39, joins real estate brokerage owner Elaine Edgar and former Cape Girardeau city...
David Limbaugh to keynote Lynwood Christian Academy Legacy EveningLynwood Christian Academy will host its inaugural Legacy Evening Dinner and Auction early next month. The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau, will feature pre-event music, silent and live auctions and a...
Most read 3/30/22Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...
Most read 3/29/22Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate28Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away. Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and...
Oran woman killed in Cape County crashAn Oran, Missouri, woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Route AB, 1 mile east of Dutchtown, as the eastbound vehicle. ...
Two face charges for stealing trailer loads of property4BENTON, Mo. Trailer loads of stolen property have been recovered, and two Stoddard County residents have been arrested and charged following a multijurisdictional investigation in Scott County. Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, of...
PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconductThe Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee. The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of...
Photo Gallery 3/28/22Mesta Meadows Farm hosts Fiber FestivalFibers, Fun and Food. Ed and Terri Crowley hosted their annual Fiber Festival at Mesta Meadows farms on March 26-27. Guests could pet Highland cows, Pyrenean Mountain dogs, Rambouillet sheep and goats the Crowley's own. Multiple vendors were on...
Most read 3/26/22Cape's Rob Pensel, lauded for bringing children 'the magic of Christmas,' dies3After a 36-year career as a maintenance electrician, Cape Girardeau's Rob Pensel turned his attention in retirement to playing Santa Claus, leaving an indelible mark among children whose lives he touched. Pensel, 66, died at home on Tuesday. The...
Most read 3/26/22Tired of verbal 'abuse,' John Freeze suspends public comment at next PHC meeting36Public comments at county health board meetings are no more -- at least for now. John Freeze, president of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees, said due to "very contentious" remarks made by audience members at the most...