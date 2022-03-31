News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Health board deserves support
Jan Farrar's critique of the Cape Girardeau County Health Board deserves a response. She may not be familiar with the protesters' reoccurring actions, but most of us are. We, the people, are done tolerating the misguided protesters' half truths and outright lies.
Sorry (but really not sorry) that those ill informed protesters masquerading as freedom fighters felt ignored and were met with an abrupt meeting adjournment. After listening to two years of their nonsensical ranting and false claims, I refuse to take the protesters seriously, and I won't embrace their flat-earther philosophies. That's not "thin skinned", but rather an appropriate response to the protesters' ridiculous claims and often equally abysmal behavior. The majority of citizens are not going to listen to their irrational protests against simple public health recommendations.
The protesters can huddle in their Facebook group's tinfoil-lined basement discussing conspiracy theories. They can drink goat wormer. They can disrespectfully wave their upside down flags, misinterpret the Constitution and create/promote faux data. What they don't get to do is hijack meetings with irrational, childish behavior. They certainly aren't going to drive public health policy.
I know that -- in spite of board member Eric Becking and the dozen protesters he panders to -- the Cape Girardeau County Health Board implements reasonable policies and promotes effective mitigation strategies. We, the people, support the Cape County health board.
CHAD CRAFT, Jackson
More to explore
-
-
-
Editorial (3/30/22)Sewer project in Cape is wise use of ARP fundsCape Girardeau has some funds available from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), and city leaders, following council approval last summer, have decided to put a portion toward fixing a problem with the sewer system. A study from 2015 revealed several...
-
Column (3/30/22)Biden's gaffes should not drive US policies on RussiaAn enormous amount of effort and planning went into crafting a single coherent message, and in one instant it was all for naught. I'm not talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday night's Oscars, but President Biden's similarly...
-
Column (3/29/22)Touching testimony at Jackson confirmation hearingsA few days ago, Eleanor McCullen's telephone rang. It was a woman she had met outside an abortion clinic 18 years ago. The woman explained that she was looking through her daughter's baby book, and underneath the picture of her then 3-month-old was...
-
Column (3/29/22)Why I back Better Elections AmendmentAre you tired of nasty political campaigns that spend substantial time and money slashing at their opponents, leaving you struggling to learn anything at all about what they actually support? I certainly am. That's why I'm supporting the Better...
-
Editorial (3/29/22)James Reynolds House Foundation celebrates renovation of historic Cape Girardeau homeOne of Cape Girardeau's historic homes previously in disrepair has been renovated by a local group with plans to rent the space for special events. Built in 1857, the Reynolds House is located at 623 N. Main St. According to a recent Southeast...
-
-
Editorial (3/28/22)Editorial: Law enforcement putting up barriers over incident reportsA decade ago, the Baylor University football program had gone rogue. For several years, players committed sexual assaults, rapes and other crimes. School officials helped cover up these crimes. But they had help. It's unclear to this day whether...
-
-
-
Column (3/26/22)Clarence and Ginni Thomas, American patriotsSupreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is once again in the crosshairs of liberals. This has been going on since his confirmation hearings in 1991, when President George H.W. Bush had the temerity to nominate a Black conservative to take...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/25/22)Editorial: Eric Greitens should leave Senate raceThis week's news about Eric Greitens, disgraced former Missouri governor, was disturbing and sad. It also fits a pattern of behavior that, if indeed true, makes him further unfit to represent our state. To recap the sordid affair, the former...
-
Column (3/25/22)Joe Biden says he loves trains -- not so muchIt's well known that Joe Biden -- who regularly rode the Amtrak train between Wilmington and Washington as a senator and to his 2021 presidential inauguration -- loves trains, always touting their environmental efficiency and value to the U.S....
-
-
Editorial (3/23/22)Celebrating 50 years of music with Cindy KingCindy King is humble about her tenure at Notre Dame Regional High School. "Every teacher here is working as hard as I am, so it's hard for me to be singled out," the longtime musical director and former English teacher told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Editorial (3/21/22)Editorial: Enjoying a night in style while helping patients at hospital galasIn the last couple months, foundations for both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare have hosted major fundraising galas in Cape Girardeau. Both events provided an opportunity for supporters to dress in style and featured fun entertainment....
-
-
Letter (3/19/22)Time to properly fund, staff IRSOur federal taxes pay for a number of different necessities. Among these items are the federal law enforcement agencies and the armed forces which provide our nation's defense. The country's general welfare is dependent upon a number of items such...
-
Editorial (3/18/22)Editorial: Welcome to the new Cape Chamber president and CEOThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce made big news recently in the announcement of a new president and CEO. Robert Gilligan will take over the leadership post of the organization April 11 following the 28-year career of John Mehner, who left...
-
Editorial (3/16/22)Old Town Cape recognizes individuals, organizations at annual dinnerThe theme for this year's Old Town Cape annual dinner was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." And certainly revitalization is a theme that has rung true in recent years. From new streetscape infrastructure, to the rehabilitation of historic...
-
Editorial (3/14/22)Editorial: Lions Club Pancake Day is more than a mealIt's one of our favorite days of the year. Stacks of delicious, fluffy pancakes. Dripping with syrup. Paired with perfectly crisp sausage links and your beverage of choice (orange juice, coffee or milk chocolate or white). It's certainly NOT on...
-
Editorial (3/11/22)Historic tornado a reminder to take severe weather seriouslyDespite the recent blast of cold weather, we're approaching the time of year when winter gives way to springtime temperatures and the chance of severe storms. Recently, Southeast Missourian journalist Jeff Long wrote about a tornado that struck Cape...
-
-
-