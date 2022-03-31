News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-31-22
O Heavenly Father, may we meditate on your Word, seeking your will for our lives. Amen.
Road fatalities up in Southeast Missouri2Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 17 fatalities in the 13-county MSHP Southeast Missouri region so far in 2022, a 41% increase from 12 deaths in the same period in 2021. Five of the 17 casualties accounted for through Tuesday's...
School board Q&A: Four vying for 2 spots on Sikeston School BoardSIKESTON, Mo. When voters in the Sikeston School District step up to the polls Tuesday, they will choose two of four candidates to serve three-year terms on their local school board. To help voters with their decisions, the Standard Democrat has...
Stoddard County 'predatory sex offender' expected to get five life sentencesBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A "predatory sex offender" faces five life sentences in prison following a guilty verdict Tuesday handed down by a Stoddard County, Missouri, jury. Jerry Michael Pierce of Dexter, Missouri, was found guilty of four counts of...
Perryville woman charged in child's deathA Perryville, Missouri, woman has been charged with a felony in relation to a child's death. Court records indicate Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez was charged Wednesday with felony abuse/neglect of a child resulting in death (no sexual contact) in a...
Alleged robbery reported at Cape gas stationCape Girardeau police responded to an alleged early morning robbery at a convenience store. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, the alleged incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. at Rhodes Convenience Store, 449 S. Kingshighway. Droege said a suspect...
Route PP in Bollinger Co. closed for drainage work; NB, SB I-55 reduced in Scott CountyRoute PP in Bollinger County, from Route FF to County Road 528, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said the work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/31/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 27 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Schnucks hiring event today in Cape GirardeauSt. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will hold a career fair and hiring event from 1 to 5 p.m. today at all 112 of the grocery chain's locations in four states, including its Cape Girardeau store at 19 S. Kingshighway. In a Monday news release, Schnucks...
J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council memberThe first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
Cape Girardeau city councilman announces General Assembly bidNate Thomas, Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has become the third GOP hopeful seeking to fill the vacant District 147 seat in the state House. Thomas, 39, joins real estate brokerage owner Elaine Edgar and former Cape Girardeau city...
David Limbaugh to keynote Lynwood Christian Academy Legacy EveningLynwood Christian Academy will host its inaugural Legacy Evening Dinner and Auction early next month. The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau, will feature pre-event music, silent and live auctions and a...
Notre Dame Musical Flash Mob ReturnsInside Katy O'Ferrel's restaurant, Notre Dame Regional High School students, from left, Michael Edwards, Cameron Hinkebein, William Richards and Riley Baird, perform an altered version of "We're Looking For a Princess" from "Once Upon a Mattress"...
Perry County hospital CEO says potential partnership agreement could take several monthsThe chief executive officer of Perry County Memorial Hospital said the process of hammering out a partnership with the Mercy health care organization could take several more months. Chris Wibbenmeyer recently answered several questions about a...
Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...
Route PP in Bollinger County closed for drainage work; NB, SB I-55 reduced in Scott County for temporary crossover constructionRoute PP in Bollinger County closed for drainage work Route PP in Bollinger County, from Route FF to County Road 528, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said the...
Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debateCape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away. Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and...
Actor Benedict to discuss role in Angelou-written film, 'Georgia, Georgia'Getting a famous actor to visit Cape Girardeau to discuss a film he made 50 years ago was an easier process than being able to show the film itself. "I had to put into practice what I teach students to do," Karie Hollerbach said, laughing, when...
Bill to remove grocery tax in Missouri headed to debate floorA proposed bill in the state House would cut the sales tax on grocery items for Missouri consumers, but also decrease the amount of funding schools receive. House Bill 1992 (HB1992) would save the average family more than $80 per year or $7 each...
Southeast student wins Red Cross awardJackson native Kate Appleman, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, is hard at work this week at the school's recreation center, helping coordinate current Greek Week blood drive efforts, which run through Wednesday. Appleman has...
Southeast Missouri State planning 150th birthday, eclipse to mark conclusionSoutheast Missouri State University is gearing up for its sesquicentennial next year with a yearlong series of events set to launch on the institution's 150th birthday, March 22, 2023. Details are incomplete at present but SEMO's university...
Watch tonight's Cape Girardeau mayoral debate onlineTonight's Cape Girardeau mayoral debate between incumbent Bob Fox and city council member Stacy Kinder will be streamed online. To watch, visit www.kfvs12.com/livestream/. The debate begins at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library...
MoDOT staffers give accounts of initial response to deadly I-57 crashesSIKESTON, Mo. For Missouri Department of Transportation employees Kirby Woods and Jason Estes, the morning of March 17 started out just like any other. Woods, a senior construction inspector for MoDOT in Sikeston, began his commute across the...
Oran woman killed in Cape County crashAn Oran, Missouri, woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Route AB, 1 mile east of Dutchtown, as the eastbound vehicle. ...
Two face charges for stealing trailer loads of propertyBENTON, Mo. Trailer loads of stolen property have been recovered, and two Stoddard County residents have been arrested and charged following a multijurisdictional investigation in Scott County. Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, of...
PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconductThe Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee. The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of...
Photo Gallery 3/28/22Mesta Meadows Farm hosts Fiber FestivalFibers, Fun and Food. Ed and Terri Crowley hosted their annual Fiber Festival at Mesta Meadows farms on March 26-27. Guests could pet Highland cows, Pyrenean Mountain dogs, Rambouillet sheep and goats the Crowley's own. Multiple vendors were on...
Cape's Rob Pensel, lauded for bringing children 'the magic of Christmas,' diesAfter a 36-year career as a maintenance electrician, Cape Girardeau's Rob Pensel turned his attention in retirement to playing Santa Claus, leaving an indelible mark among children whose lives he touched. Pensel, 66, died at home on Tuesday. The...
Tired of verbal 'abuse,' John Freeze suspends public comment at next PHC meetingPublic comments at county health board meetings are no more -- at least for now. John Freeze, president of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees, said due to "very contentious" remarks made by audience members at the most...
SEMO's Vargas says Houck 2.0 will be more than a stadiumArmed with a plenitude of statistical information, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas spoke at length Thursday about SEMO's revisioned "vibrant, dual-role, multi-use complex" to replace now-razed Houck Stadium's south...
Scott City native's song to air on 'Grey's Anatomy' tonightA Scott City native's song will air tonight on the hit TV show "Grey's Anatomy." Ryan Corn and Trey Hill are co-writers of "Wash Me Clean," which will be part of the series episode "Put the Squeeze on Me," which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Corn,...
Dog, Pepper, on road to recovery after 'torture,' caretaker saysWhen Cape Girardeau animal control was alerted to a limping Labrador retriever mix Feb. 18, they brought the dog to Southeast Missouri Pets animal shelter. Owner Breawna Austin could have left the animal, named Pepper, there. Without a microchip or...
Highway Patrol reports on I-57 accident that left five dead, 15 injuredCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Missouri State Highway Patrol officials have released a report in the series of accidents on Interstate 57 last week that left five dead and 15 injured. Reports of six deaths were widely reported Friday; however, the Highway...
Grace Coffee and Cafe to replace Zoi's GyrosEvery ending gives rise to something new. Zoi's Gyros at 1865 Broadway has closed, but the facility will soon become a cafe, thanks to grant funding. Monday afternoon, the men and women of Graceful Opportunities, a local not-for-profit, assembled at...