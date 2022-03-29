*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Saint Ambrose School attends Missouri State Archery Tournament

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Jennifer Spies
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
The Saint Ambrose archer Saylor Landewee received her 1st place trophy from Missouri Department of Conservation agent DeeDee Dockins and the Saint Ambrose School archery team.

Saint Ambrose Catholic School in Chaffee recently attended the MoNASP - Missouri State, National Archery in Schools Program, in Branson, Missouri. Over 4,000 students from grades 4-12 competed in the tournament. Eighteen students from the Saint Ambrose archery team competed in the three-day event. 5th grader Saylor Landewee won 1st place in the Elementary Girls 3D division and has qualified to attend the National NASP Tournament in Louisville, KY. Congratulations to the Saint Ambrose Archery team on a great season.

Comments