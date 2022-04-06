Today in History
Today in History
Today is Wednesday, April 6, the 96th day of 2022. There are 269 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
On this date:
In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee as Confederate forces launched a surprise attack against Union troops, who beat back the Confederates the next day.
In 1864, Louisiana opened a convention in New Orleans to draft a new state constitution, one that called for the abolition of slavery.
In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.
In 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
In 1943, "Le Petit Prince" (The Little Prince) by Antoine de Saint-Exupery was first published by Reynal & Hitchcock of New York.
In 1945, during World War II, the Japanese warship Yamato and nine other vessels sailed on a suicide mission to attack the U.S. fleet off Okinawa; the fleet was intercepted the next day.
In 1954, Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., responding to CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow's broadside against him on "See It Now," said in remarks filmed for the program that Murrow had, in the past, "engaged in propaganda for Communist causes."
In 1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Indiana.
In 1974, Swedish pop group ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, England, with a performance of the song "Waterloo."
In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, speaking at a private fundraiser in San Francisco, spoke of voters in Pennsylvania's Rust Belt communities who "cling to guns or religion" because of bitterness about their economic lot; Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton seized on the comment, calling it "elitist."
In 2014, legendary Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney, 93, died in North Hollywood.
In 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit of a London hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, after his condition deteriorated.
Ten years ago: Five Black people were shot, three fatally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Jake England and Alvin Watts, who admitted targeting the victims because of race, pleaded guilty to murder, and were sentenced to life in prison without parole. A Navy F18 Hornet jet whose pilots were forced to eject crashed in a spectacular fireball into a big apartment complex in Virginia Beach, Virginia; miraculously, no one died. Fang Lizhi (fahng lee-juhr), 76, who was one of China's best-known dissidents, died in Tucson, Arizona. Painter Thomas Kinkade, 54, died in Monte Sereno, California.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) opened a two-day summit at Trump's Florida beach resort. Don Rickles, the big-mouthed, bald-headed "Mr. Warmth" whose verbal assaults endeared him to audiences and peers and made him the acknowledged grandmaster of insult comedy, died at his Beverly Hills home at age 90.
One year ago: Moving up his deadline by about two weeks, President Joe Biden said every adult in the U.S. would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccination by April 19. Major League Baseball announced that the All-Star Game would be played at Coors Field in Denver; the game had been pulled from Atlanta because of objections to changes in Georgia's voting laws.
Today's Birthdays: Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 94. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 85. Actor Roy Thinnes is 84. Movie director Barry Levinson is 80. Actor John Ratzenberger is 75. Actor Patrika Darbo is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 71. Actor Marilu Henner is 70. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 69. Actor Michael Rooker is 67. Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is 66. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 62. Rock singer-musician Black Francis is 57. Actor Ari Meyers is 53. Actor Paul Rudd is 53. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 50. Actor Zach Braff is 47. Actor Joel Garland is 47. Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 46. Actor Teddy Sears is 45. Jazz and R&B musician Robert Glasper is 44. Actor Eliza Coupe is 41. Folk singer-musician Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) is 40. Actor Bret Harrison is 40. Actor Charlie McDermott is 32.
-
Cape voters elect Kinder as new mayor: Presson, Randle, Blisswin council seats; Welker, Langston on Cape School BoardStacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday. Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes. Kinder...
-
Lewis wins Cape County health board electionWilliam Lewis unseated incumbent Phillip Taylor on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board on Tuesday night, conquering a position made controversial by COVID-19. The board's actions taken because of COVID-19 -- including masking...
-
Thompson, Lewis are elected to fill Jackson School Board seatsIn a four-way race for two seats on the Jackson School Board, formally known as Reorganized School District R-2, incumbent Brian Thompson and newcomer Kristen Lewis were elected. n Brian Thompson (inc): 1,713 (32.9%) n Kristen Lewis: 1,190 (22.9%) n...
-
Electrical repair will affect Cape PD headquarters WednesdayA scheduled electrical repair at Cape Girardeau Police Department will shut off power to the headquarters Wednesday. Officials anticipate the outage to begin at 8 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m. The facility will be closed to the public during this...
-
Whitworth, Walter named to Scott City positionsDustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek. Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago. Whitworth, who has...
-
Seabaugh, Baker win Jackson alderman seatsVoters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to unofficial results from Cape Girardeau County County Clerk Kara Clark Summers....
-
Hospital board member ousted in Perry County; Perryville mayor reelectedVoters in Perry County, Missouri, ousted an incumbent hospital board member but gave the mayor in Perryville another term. In complete but unofficial results, Stephen Rozier lost his reelection bid as a trustee of Perry County Memorial Hospital to...
-
Scott County voters approve school proposals; Scott City use tax passesScott County voters approved a number of public school bond issues and rejected a fire protection district measure, while a use tax measure passed in Scott City after several failed campaigns. The use tax, which would impose the city's sales tax on...
-
Wiginton reelected as Marble Hill mayor; Prop A approved for Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill. Wiginton received 123 votes, and opponent Charley Neeley received 41 votes. Voters approved Proposition A, 792 to 320, which will allow Bollinger County to impose a...
-
Charleston High School institutes new cellphone policyCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school. In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either...
-
-
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors18Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
-
Shipyard Music Festival dates announcedShipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau. The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said...
-
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
-
Suspect charged in aftermath of downtown Cape pursuit5An incident over the weekend has resulted in several charges against a suspect who ultimately crashed into a wall at a historic Cape Girardeau facility. A probable-cause statement indicated Tanarius Damun Twiggs, 43, was driving a Dodge Charger on...
-
Jackson bridge replacement project advancesJackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk...
-
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business4Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
-
Southeast's Synergies Day features author, ex-Chick-fil-A executiveSteve Robinson, former Chick-fil-A chief marketing officer, will keynote Thursday's SEMO Synergies Day in the University Center Ballroom on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus. The event caps nearly a full week of related...
-
Earthquake expert weighs in on recent local earthquakesSmall earthquakes, such as the two recorded near Lake Wappapello on Sunday, rarely cause damage. But Missouri was once, briefly, the earthquake capital of America. Back in 1811 and 1812, a region encompassing Missouri called The New Madrid Seismic...
-
-
Cape Rock Drive closed for pavement repairsCape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau will be closed as construction crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The street will be closed from Marsha Kay Drive to Kingshighway beginning at 7:30...
-
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau6Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
-
Cape man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Brady Coleman, 24, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to...
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near PuxicoPUXICO, Mo. A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a car on Highway 51, one-quarter of a mile south of Puxico. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua M. Swasho, 22, of Essex, Missouri, was operating a...
-
Most read 4/4/22Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
-
Most read 4/4/22Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn CenterFresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis...
-
-
-
Most read 4/2/22Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
-
Most read 4/2/22Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school boardThere are four candidates running for two open spots Tuesday on the Jackson School Board, known officially as Reorganized School District R-2. Those elected will serve three-year terms. The candidates are Brian Thompson (incumbent), Paul Stoner...
-
-
Most read 3/30/22J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
-
Most read 3/30/22Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...