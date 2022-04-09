Today in History
Today is Saturday, April 9, the 99th day of 2022. There are 266 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 9, 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
On this date:
In 1413, the coronation of England's King Henry V took place in Westminster Abbey.
In 1939, Marian Anderson performed a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after the Black singer was denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In 1940, during World War II, Germany invaded Denmark and Norway.
In 1942, during World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners into what became known as the Bataan Death March; thousands died or were killed en route.
In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, died in Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1979, officials declared an end to the crisis involving the Three Mile Island Unit 2 nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania, 12 days after a partial core meltdown.
In 1996, in a dramatic shift of purse-string power, President Bill Clinton signed a line-item veto bill into law. (However, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the veto in 1998.)
In 2003, jubilant Iraqis celebrated the collapse of Saddam Hussein's regime, beheading a toppled statue of their longtime ruler in downtown Baghdad and embracing American troops as liberators.
In 2005, Britain's Prince Charles married longtime love Camilla Parker Bowles, who took the title Duchess of Cornwall.
In 2010, Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens announced his retirement. (His vacancy was filled by Elena Kagan.)
In 2020, the government reported that 6.6 million people had sought unemployment benefits in the preceding week, bringing the total to 16.8 million in the three weeks since the coronavirus outbreak took hold. The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, telling him to stop pitching bogus remedies for the coronavirus.
Ten years ago: A Florida special prosecutor said a grand jury would not look into the Trayvon Martin case, leaving the decision of whether to charge the teen's shooter in her hands alone. (Prosecutor Angela Corey ended up filing second-degree murder charges against George Zimmerman, who pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense; Zimmerman was acquitted at trial.)
Five years ago: Suicide bombers struck hours apart at two Coptic churches in northern Egypt, killing 43 people and turning Palm Sunday services into scenes of horror and outrage. Dr. David Dao, a passenger on a United Express flight about to take off for Louisville, Kentucky, was dragged off the plane by security officers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to make room for four airline employees; the incident was captured on video that went viral. (United reached a settlement with Dao.) Sergio Garcia beat Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff at the Masters for his first major.
One year ago: Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99; he was Britain's longest-serving consort. Hip-hop icon DMX died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, days after suffering what officials called a catastrophic cardiac arrest; the Grammy-nominated rapper and actor was 50. Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark died in New York at age 93. A trio of Russian and American space travelers launched successfully from Kazakhstan and reached the International Space Station. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. The National Labor Relations Board said workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama had voted against forming a union. San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the team's history, a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers.
Today's Birthdays: Satirical songwriter and mathematician Tom Lehrer is 94. Actor Michael Learned is 83. Country singer Margo Smith is 80. Actor Dennis Quaid is 68. Comedian Jimmy Tingle is 67. Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 63. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 59. Actor-sports reporter Lisa Guerrero is 58. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is 58. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 57. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 57. Actor Cynthia Nixon is 56. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 53. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 47. Rock singer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) is 45. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam is 43. Rock musician Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) is 42. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 42. Actor Ryan Northcott is 42. Actor Arlen Escarpeta is 41. Actor Jay Baruchel is 40. Actor Annie Funke is 37. Actor Jordan Masterson is 36. Actor Leighton Meester is 36. Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 35. R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan is 35. Actor Kristen Stewart is 32. Actor Elle Fanning is 24. Rapper Lil Nas X is 23. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 23. Classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho (ee-VAYN'-koh) is 22.
Cape Girardeau's Codefi joins Springfield firm in announcing job creation initiativeCape Girardeau's Codefi LLC -- a technology incubator -- has joined eFactory of Springfield, Missouri, in announcing the launch of what both are calling "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state history." In a...
Actor Dirk Benedict speaks about Angelou film at SEMOActor Dirk Benedict visited Cape Girardeau this week to discuss the Maya Angelou movie "Georgia, Georgia," in which he starred. Best known for playing Lt. Starbuck on "Battlestar Galactica" and Faceman on "The A-Team," Benedict's appearance was part...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/11/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 4 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
Arts Council celebrates opening of 2022 Broadway sculpture exhibit6Seven new art pieces were formally "introduced" to downtown Cape Girardeau in Thursday night's kickoff of the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Those attending the event were able to meet and greet a few of the artists selected this year....
Southeast faculty member named by Parson to volunteerism commissionRobin L. Smith, who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, is one of three appointments by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC). "Our commissioners are Missouri's ambassadors of service, and we're excited to...
State lawmaker omits Cape Girardeau County in bill, pledges correction5People make mistakes and state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City (R-60th Dist.) vows to fix a legislative error quickly. Griffith's measure, House Bill 1562, designates nearly all of Southeast Missouri as the "Stars and Stripes Historic Region."...
SEMO graduate asks state House colleagues for more money for alma mater11This story is updated. State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. wants Southeast Missouri State University his alma mater to receive more state budget funding. House lawmakers debated fiscal year 2023's operating budget this week in Jefferson City. The...
Lawsuits significantly increase cost of Jackson school project12An adverse court ruling this week in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District could cost the district about $5 million. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis issued the ruling Tuesday in favor of Total Electric, an...
Fox says will not seek recount in mayoral race4Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday he will not seek a recount in the race he narrowly lost to Stacy Kinder in Tuesday's balloting. "The citizens who voted made their decision," he said in a text message. "I ran a fair, positive campaign...
Cape Girardeau Citizen Academy looks for aspiring city leadersCape Girardeau residents can get an up close look at how the city functions through Citizen Academy. The academy, which is hosted every year in the spring and fall, is used as a way to inform citizens on how the different departments of city...
Sikeston voters reject proposed fireworks ordinance; choose city, school representativesSIKESTON, Mo. In Tuesday's municipal election, voters in Sikeston decided against adopting an ordinance to allow the discharge of fireworks within the city limits. In a vote total of 711 "no" votes to 653 "yes" votes, Sikeston voters defeated the...
State's high court finds error in resentencing of Advance manIn a 6-1 decision announced Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court has sent back, or remanded, the case of Shawn W. Yount of Advance, Missouri, for resentencing, agreeing with Yount a lower court "plainly erred" in allowing him to be designated "a...
Seabaugh, Baker win Jackson alderman seats1The story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. Voters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to...
Thompson, Lewis are elected to fill Jackson School Board seats9This story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. In a four-way race for two seats on the Jackson School Board, formally known as Reorganized School District R-2, incumbent Brian Thompson and newcomer Kristen Lewis were...
Cape voters elect Kinder as new mayor: Presson, Randle, Bliss win council seats; Welker, Langston on Cape School Board12Stacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday. Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes. Kinder...
Lewis wins Cape County health board election6William Lewis unseated incumbent Phillip Taylor on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board on Tuesday night, conquering a position made controversial by COVID-19. The board's actions taken because of COVID-19 -- including masking...
Electrical repair will affect Cape PD headquarters Wednesday2A scheduled electrical repair at Cape Girardeau Police Department will shut off power to the headquarters Wednesday. Officials anticipate the outage to begin at 8 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m. The facility will be closed to the public during this...
Whitworth, Walter named to Scott City positions4Dustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek. Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago. Whitworth, who has...
Wiginton reelected as Marble Hill mayor; Prop A approved for Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill. Wiginton received 123 votes, and opponent Charley Neeley received 41 votes. Voters approved Proposition A, 792 to 320, which will allow Bollinger County to impose a...
Charleston High School institutes new cellphone policy3CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school. In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either...
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors24Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business6Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau7Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
Most read 4/4/22Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
Most read 4/4/22Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn CenterFresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis...
Most read 4/2/22Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...