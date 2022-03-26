Health board members don't listen

Letter to the Editor

I am compelled to comment, after having witnessed two "walk outs" by the majority of the Cape County Health board of trustees at the monthly meeting. Relatively new to these proceedings is the allowance of citizen comments, born out of citizen concern of the would-be Draconian measures for management of COVID by the CGCHB.

After the "Regular Business" proceedings, citizen comments are heard. Tuesday, two citizens were able to complete their comments before a third citizen apparently offended the sensibility of at least three members, wherein member Georgeanne Syler stood up and began protesting loudly to the citizen who held the floor.

She made it clear she would not stay. Trustees John Freeze and Diane Howard followed suit. In the pursuant mayhem, one of them quickly made a motion to adjourn; it was seconded, and they were out the door, leaving that citizen with time on the clock and forfeiting the opportunity for the remaining scheduled citizens' right to speak.

Two trustees remained to hear citizen comments.

The citizens of Cape County are entitled to be heard and remind all elected officials to remember for whom they work. This pattern of "walking out" when passions flare savors strongly of a disposition of unwillingness to be held to the task of representing the citizens, placing personal thin-skinnedness over fair and just proceedings.

JAN FARRAR, Cape Girardeau