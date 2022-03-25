News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-25-22
Lord Jesus, we worship you, for you are the way, the truth and the life. Amen.
More to explore
Green Bear Junction aims to teach parents, children about body safetyWith the help of the mascots Green Bear and his sister Tiffy Bear, Discovery Playhouse hopes to provide an entertaining and informational experience to both parents and children. At 10 a.m. April 9, Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau will open...
Governor announces unprecedented 'partnership' opportunities for education, workforce developmentGov. Mike Parson told Southeast Missouri officials they have a three-year window in which to partner with the state and receive unprecedented investments in education, infrastructure and workforce development. "We are going to set sail," he told...
SEMO's Vargas says Houck 2.0 will be more than a stadium2Armed with a plenitude of statistical information, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas spoke at length Thursday about SEMO's revisioned "vibrant, dual-role, multi-use complex" to replace now-razed Houck Stadium's south...
MoDOT honors responders who assisted in I-57 crashesSIKESTON, Mo. -- A week after a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 killed five and injured 15 people while closing traffic for more than 20 hours, emergency responders who assisted were honored Thursday by Missouri Department of...
Rep. Jason Smith says he's working to get Missourians out of UkraineU.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) said Wednesday he and his staff are helping to get Americans with ties to Missouri out of harm's way in Ukraine. "Southern Missourians count on our office to cut through government red tape at all times but...
'Georgia, Georgia' to screen at SEMO; leading man to speak at separate eventMaya Angelou's first film, "Georgia, Georgia," is set to be shown next week at Southeast Missouri State University. As the first original feature film written solely by an African American woman, "Georgia, Georgia" was largely ignored during its...
Scott City native's song to air on 'Grey's Anatomy' tonight1A Scott City native's song will air tonight on the hit TV show "Grey's Anatomy." Ryan Corn and Trey Hill are co-writers of "Wash Me Clean," which will be part of the series episode "Put the Squeeze on Me," which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Corn,...
Cape city pothole truck to begin filling damaged roads next month15With the last of the cold weather and winter storms now in the past, Cape Girardeau's pothole truck will begin repairing the streets and alleyways damaged by the freeze-thaw cycle. The city's pothole truck, which was purchased in 2019 for $222,000...
Dog, Pepper, on road to recovery after 'torture,' caretaker says2When Cape Girardeau animal control was alerted to a limping Labrador retriever mix Feb. 18, they brought the dog to Southeast Missouri Pets animal shelter. Owner Breawna Austin could have left the animal, named Pepper, there. Without a microchip or...
Perry County Memorial board votes to move forward with Mercy9A Wednesday release from Perry County Memorial Hospital announced the systems Board of Trustees has voted to pursue a potential partnership with Mercy. The release said the boards Tuesday vote directs hospital officials to begin negotiations of...
Summers sees unfinished business, seeks another term as Cape Girardeau County clerk14Kara Clark Summers said this week she will stand for another four-year term as clerk and chief election authority for Cape Girardeau County, Missouri's 15th most populous county. "There's a lot going on right now that we're in the middle of," said...
Southeast Missouri State names Burns a Friend of the University1Linda Lattin Burns, professor emerita of English at Southeast Missouri State University, where she taught 33 years until her 2001 retirement, has been named 2022 Friend of the University -- the highest honor bestowed by the school's foundation and...
Vehicle break-ins lead to multicounty chaseAlleged vehicle break-ins led to a multicounty chase and a search for two suspects, according to Cape Girardeau County authorities. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday morning indicating a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/24/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 17 n Minutes of closed session of March 17 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this time Public...
Highway Patrol reports on I-57 accident that left five dead, 15 injuredCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Missouri State Highway Patrol officials have released a report in the series of accidents on Interstate 57 last week that left five dead and 15 injured. Reports of six deaths were widely reported Friday; however, the Highway...
Cape Girardeau mayoral debate scheduled for Monday27Two candidates who emerged from February's Cape Girardeau mayoral primary will face each other Monday in a debate at 7 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Public Library as the general municipal election approaches April 5. The face-off in the Hirsch Community...
Inaugural It Takes a Village convention is Saturday in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau-based not-for-profit It Takes a Village--SEMO will stage its first-ever convention Saturday to help provide prenatal and postpartum education and support for women and families. "We kicked around a few names but settled on 'It Takes a...
Grace Coffee and Cafe to replace Zoi's Gyros7Every ending gives rise to something new. Zoi's Gyros at 1865 Broadway has closed, but the facility will soon become a cafe, thanks to grant funding. Monday afternoon, the men and women of Graceful Opportunities, a local not-for-profit, assembled at...
Woman arrested for alleged drugsA Tennessee woman was taken into custody Saturday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers with the State Highway Patrol arrested Mercedes Sides, 29, of Memphis in Cape...
Airport Board reaches out to new carriers2Progress is being made on acquiring a new partnership with an airline for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City Council was told Monday. Members of the airport's Advisory Board spoke during the Council's regular meeting on the process of...
Most read 3/22/22Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse41COLUMBIA, Mo. Former Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such unstable and coercive behavior that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations...
Sculpture exhibit to begin next month along Broadway corridor9Come celebrate art with the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition beginning next month. "Every year we do this to celebrate public art along the path of the Broadway corridor and tens of thousands of people get to see it on a daily basis. So...
Southeast Missouri Food Bank's cost to fight 'food insecurity' rose in 20212Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, with plans to open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson by mid-summer, spent $1.47 million purchasing food last year a 60% increase over 2020, the not-for-profit said in a...
Jackson aldermen OK special-use permit for in-home bakery1Following a public hearing, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve a special-use permit in a R-2 single family residential area for a bakery as a home occupation. The request by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield was previously OK'd...
Photo Gallery 3/22/22WOW event showcases Rhinehart artwork, Oliver Family artifactsOn Tuesday, the Works of Women (WOW) event was held at the Oliver Family 'Flag House' at 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau. The event honored Marie Watkins Oliver for creating the Missouri state flag and Lavetta Rhinehart for creating the bronze...
Most read 3/19/22Texas crash latest tragedy for family of young driver, dadAHOBBS, N.M. -- Authorities investigating a fiery head-on crash in West Texas don't know why a 13-year-old boy was driving while his father sat in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a passenger...
Six confirmed dead in Interstate 57 crash; regional traffic patterns disrupted5CHARLESTON, Mo. Heavy fog Thursday morning led to an accident resulting in multiple fatalities on Interstate 57 near Charleston. Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a rescue call at 8:11 a.m. at the 13-mile marker on I-57 as one vehicle...
Chaffee teacher resigns, employees allege retaliation after teacher accused of assault7Tensions have boiled over at Chaffee School District since a student alleged one of her teachers touched her backside in class. On Nov. 15, a minor Chaffee High School student reported to a teacher that another teacher, Todd Cabral, touched her...
Local gun store struggles to stock inventory4Inside Absolute Arms & Ammo in Cape Girardeau, a small white dog rested between a bottle of hand sanitizer and a baby carrier atop a glass cabinet filled with pistols. Owner Jeff Poole and employee Christopher Williams stood behind the glass,...
Most read 3/17/22Federal directive temporarily blocks SkyWest's Cape Airport plan8Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, said Wednesday an order from the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) assures the northern Scott County facility will not be left without passenger air service. Utah-based SkyWest...
Most read 3/17/222-year-old hurt Wednesday in crash near JacksonA 2-year-old sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning west of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the juvenile was a passenger in a 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Kelsey Bullinger, 32, of St. Mary, Missouri....