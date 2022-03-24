Guardian Angel School's Day at the Lanes

Since Catholic Schools Week, which occurred from January 30 to February 4, ended with ice for Guardian Angel School in Oran, the bowling trip for Friday was postponed till Friday, March 11. It was already a half day of school, due to the end of third quarter, so it made sense to use this day for bowling.

This annual event at West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau is a favorite thing to do for the students. They get to bowl two games and buy snacks at the snack bar.

When the students returned to school, they were dismissed at noon to enjoy the rest of the day at home. Plus, there was another shot of snow expected that afternoon and evening. Winter, when will you ever end!!