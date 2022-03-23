News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-23-22
O Hosanna in the highest, praises be to you, our God. Amen.
Highway Patrol reports on I-57 accident that left five dead, 15 injuredCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Missouri State Highway Patrol officials have released a report in the series of accidents on Interstate 57 last week that left five dead and 15 injured. Reports of six deaths were widely reported Friday; however, the Highway...
Cape Girardeau mayoral debate scheduled for Monday2Two candidates who emerged from February's Cape Girardeau mayoral primary will face each other Monday in a debate at 7 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Public Library as the general municipal election approaches April 5. The face-off in the Hirsch Community...
Inaugural It Takes a Village convention is Saturday in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau-based not-for-profit It Takes a Village--SEMO will stage its first-ever convention Saturday to help provide prenatal and postpartum education and support for women and families. "We kicked around a few names but settled on 'It Takes a...
Grace Coffee and Cafe to replace Zoi's Gyros1Every ending gives rise to something new. Zoi's Gyros at 1865 Broadway has closed, but the facility will soon become a cafe, thanks to grant funding. Monday afternoon, the men and women of Graceful Opportunities, a local not-for-profit, assembled at...
Woman arrested for alleged drugsA Tennessee woman was taken into custody Saturday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers with the State Highway Patrol arrested Mercedes Sides, 29, of Memphis in Cape...
Airport Board reaches out to new carriers2Progress is being made on acquiring a new partnership with an airline for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City Council was told Monday. Members of the airport's Advisory Board spoke during the Council's regular meeting on the process of...
Sculpture exhibit to begin next month along Broadway corridor5Come celebrate art with the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition beginning next month. "Every year we do this to celebrate public art along the path of the Broadway corridor and tens of thousands of people get to see it on a daily basis. So...
Southeast Missouri Food Bank's cost to fight 'food insecurity' rose in 20212Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, with plans to open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson by mid-summer, spent $1.47 million purchasing food last year a 60% increase over 2020, the not-for-profit said in a...
Jackson aldermen OK special-use permit for in-home bakeryFollowing a public hearing, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve a special-use permit in a R-2 single family residential area for a bakery as a home occupation. The request by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield was previously OK'd...
Photo Gallery 3/22/22WOW event showcases Rhinehart artwork, Oliver Family artifactsOn Tuesday, the Works of Women (WOW) event was held at the Oliver Family 'Flag House' at 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau. The honored Marie Watkins Oliver for creating the Missouri state flag and Lavetta Rhinehart for creating the bronze sculpture...
At Stegall Mountain on Peck Ranch, abundance comes from fire4Crews from across the Midwest conducted a controlled burn at Peck Ranch Conservation Area near Fremont, Missouri, on Thursday, blackening 4,032 acres on Stegall Mountain, Thorny Mountain and Denning Hollow. The fires were part of a decadeslong...
Butler County prosecutor: No charges sought in Dec. officer-involved shootingCharges will not be filed in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in December. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Casey Proctor made the announcement Friday, upon completion of the review of evidence in the case. "After reviewing all of the...
Multiple area fire departments battle blaze Sunday in Cape2All Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched to a fire Sunday afternoon, according to an incident report by Battalion Commander Shawn Morris. When firefighters arrived about 2 p.m., they found a vacant story-and-a-half house at 1114...
Senate candidate McCloskey speaks at Pachyderms meeting27St. Louis injury lawyer-turned-politician Mark McCloskey spoke to about 40 people at the monthly Pachyderms meeting Thursday night at Delmonico's in Jackson, proclaiming himself a "RINO remover" -- RINO an acronym for Republican In Name Only....
Local tax preparer advice as April 18 nearsThe deadline to file personal income tax returns is less than a month away, and given Internal Revenue Service staffing troubles, Americans are being strongly encouraged to avoid a paper return and instead file online this year. Such is the counsel...
New voter I.D. cards for Cape Girardeau County16All 53,754 registered voters in Cape Girardeau County should receive by next weekend new 2022-2023 voter identification cards via U.S. mail, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers announced Thursday. The 5.5-inch-by-8.5-inch cards, which will replace all...
Most read 3/19/22Texas crash latest tragedy for family of young driver, dadAHOBBS, N.M. -- Authorities investigating a fiery head-on crash in West Texas don't know why a 13-year-old boy was driving while his father sat in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a passenger...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/21/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Public hearings n Public hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a bakery as a home occupation in an R-2...
NB I-55 in Perry County reduced for bridge repairsNB I-55 in Perry County reduced for bridge repairs Northbound Interstate 55 in Perry County, between mile markers 129.4 and 130 in Perryville, Missouri, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-21-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Arobor Day Proclamation n Airport Rebranding Presentation Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning...
Six confirmed dead in Interstate 57 crash; regional traffic patterns disrupted5CHARLESTON, Mo. Heavy fog Thursday morning led to an accident resulting in multiple fatalities on Interstate 57 near Charleston. Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a rescue call at 8:11 a.m. at the 13-mile marker on I-57 as one vehicle...
Saxony Village resident Elaine Hahn celebrates 100th birthday2Elaine Hahn, a resident at Saxony Village Retirement Community in Cape Girardeau, turned triple digits Tuesday. Hahn spends her days at the retirement facility talking with the other residents about what is going on in the world day-to-day and doing...
Chaffee teacher resigns, employees allege retaliation after teacher accused of assault7Tensions have boiled over at Chaffee School District since a student alleged one of her teachers touched her backside in class. On Nov. 15, a minor Chaffee High School student reported to a teacher that another teacher, Todd Cabral, touched her...
Scott City schools seek voter OK of bond issueThe Scott City School District, with more than 800 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, is asking voters in the April 5 election to approve the Proposition KIDS initiative, a no-tax-increase bond issue aimed at raising $4 million for...
Most read 3/18/22Local gun store struggles to stock inventory4Inside Absolute Arms & Ammo in Cape Girardeau, a small white dog rested between a bottle of hand sanitizer and a baby carrier atop a glass cabinet filled with pistols. Owner Jeff Poole and employee Christopher Williams stood behind the glass,...
Federal directive temporarily blocks SkyWest's Cape Airport plan8Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, said Wednesday an order from the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) assures the northern Scott County facility will not be left without passenger air service. Utah-based SkyWest...
2-year-old hurt Wednesday in crash near JacksonA 2-year-old sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning west of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the juvenile was a passenger in a 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Kelsey Bullinger, 32, of St. Mary, Missouri....
Two injured in crash at gas stationTwo people were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle left a roadway and collided with another vehicle at a gas pump. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a motorist was on Kingshighway when the vehicle left the...
Most read 3/16/22Truck crashes into medical clinic in Cape Girardeau15Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, a small truck plowed through the windows and walls of Cape Family Care at 2907 Keystone Drive in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle was well into the waiting room before it came to a stop. "Nobody was here because it was 7:45...
Most read 3/16/22Surveillance camera found in Cape Veterans Home bathroom, suspect arrestedThe Cape Girardeau Veterans Home found a surveillance camera in an employee restroom on March 8 and immediately contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The device was disguised as a small cellphone charger. The device was removed from the...