The Teehouse Complex Owner

Pictured L to R: Alex Goodman, Toptracer Regional Sales Director, Tyra and Bryan Johnson, owners of The Teehouse Complex, Chip Brewer, President/CEO, Callaway Golf

The Teehouse Complex (located in Cape Girardeau, MO) was recently awarded the ACE Award from Toptracer. The ACE stands for Amazing Creative Executive. This award goes to the driving range that said "NO!" to mundane marketing and set a new creative standard for promotions using Toptracer.

The Teehouse Complex utilized Toptracer to raise money for Testicular Cancer Awareness - Thus the Lemon Drop Long Drive Contest, was born. A goal was set to raise around $2,500 but raised over $13,000.

Nathan Gautier is the founder and lead organizer of the LemonDrop Long Drive.