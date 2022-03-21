Editorial: Enjoying a night in style while helping patients at hospital galas

Editorial

In the last couple months, foundations for both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare have hosted major fundraising galas in Cape Girardeau. Both events provided an opportunity for supporters to dress in style and featured fun entertainment. But even more important, the events centered around a goal of raising money for good causes.

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation raised about $260,000 at its Journey Gala held in January at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. According to a statement from the foundation, proceeds will help patients with various needs, including: transportation to the Southeast Cancer Center, lodging, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, utility bills, rent assistance and other related expenses.

The sixth annual Friends Gala benefiting the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds through the Saint Francis Foundation also raised more than $260,000. According to a news release from Saint Francis, the CardiacCare fund helps with cardiac rehabilitation and other services and equipment for patients unable to afford them. The CancerCare fund assists with nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging.

Both galas are marquee events for this area, providing first-class entertainment and a rare opportunity to enjoy a black-tie affair in town. But the real win is in helping support our health care community and the patients who receive vital services close to home.