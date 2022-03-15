Today in History
Today is Saturday, March 26, the 85th day of 2022. There are 280 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 26, 2010, the U.S. and Russia sealed the first major nuclear weapons treaty in nearly two decades, agreeing to slash the former Cold War rivals' warhead arsenals by nearly one-third.
On this date:
In 1812, an earthquake devastated Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.
In 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gave federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states' legislative districts.
In 1973, the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1979, a peace treaty was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and witnessed by President Jimmy Carter at the White House.
In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
In 1988, Jesse Jackson stunned fellow Democrats by soundly defeating Michael S. Dukakis in Michigan's Democratic presidential caucuses.
In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)
In 1997, the bodies of 39 members of the Heaven's Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide were found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
In 2014, Osama bin Laden's son-in-law, Sulaiman Abu Ghaith, was convicted in New York for his role as al-Qaida's fiery chief spokesman after 9/11. (He was later sentenced to life in prison.)
In 2020, the U.S. surpassed official Chinese government numbers to become the country with the most reported coronavirus infections.
Ten years ago: As demonstrations swirled outside, Supreme Court justices began hearing arguments on challenges to President Barack Obama's historic health care overhaul. (In June 2012, the court would uphold almost all of the law, including the most disputed part: the mandate that virtually all Americans have health insurance or pay a penalty.) Pope Benedict XVI arrived in Cuba in the footsteps of his immediate predecessor, Pope John Paul II, expressing great affection for Cubans on both sides of the Florida Straits and heartfelt hopes for reconciliation.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.
One year ago: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, saying the cable news giant falsely claimed that the voting company rigged the 2020 election. Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, was tapped to become the House's first African American sergeant-at-arms. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports, making Tennessee the third state to approve such a measure in 2021.
Today's Birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is 92. Actor Alan Arkin is 88. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 87. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82. Actor James Caan is 82. Author Erica Jong is 80. Journalist Bob Woodward is 79. Singer Diana Ross is 78. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 74. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 73. Actor Ernest Thomas is 73. Comedian Martin Short is 72. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 72. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 72. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 70. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 69. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 68. Country singer Dean Dillon is 67. Country singer Charly McClain is 66. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 65. Actor Ellia English is 63. Actor Jennifer Grey is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 62. Actor Billy Warlock is 61. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 60. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 60. Actor Michael Imperioli is 56. Rock musician James Iha is 54. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 54. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") is 52. Actor Leslie Mann is 50. Actor T.R. Knight is 49. Rapper Juvenile is 47. Actor Amy Smart is 46. Actor Bianca Kajlich is 45. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: "Face the Nation") is 42. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 38. Actor Keira Knightley is 37. Rapper J-Kwon is 36. Actor Carly Chaikin is 32.
-
State Senate redistricting plan released, Rehder's district changedThe state's Judicial Redistricting Commission (JRC), made up of six appellate court judges, came out Monday with a tentative plan to redraw the state's 34 Senate districts, including District 27, held by state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott...
-
Bridge replacement work starting in Jackson City ParkMillersville's Putz Construction made quick work of the low-water crossing Monday in Jackson City Park, removing in a matter of hours the span over Hubble Creek connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street. The estimated five-month $550,000 Hubble...
-
It Takes a Village provides child care support, infoA local group is seeking to provide women and families in the Southeast Missouri area with prenatal and postpartum education. Amanda Rhodes, president of It Takes a Village, said she realized the need for the organization after seeing posts on...
-
Scott City advertises for new police chiefScott City is looking for a new chief of police. Current Chief Larry Rutherford, a former city police captain who took over the top job Oct. 20, 2020, is leaving April 8 to work in private industry, Mayor Norman Brant said. According to a notice on...
-
7-year-old Cape Girardeau girl dies in crashCHARLESTON, Mo. A Cape Girardeau child died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Mississippi County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Route O, 1 mile west of Route N and 4...
-
Two arrested during; Sikeston police find guns, drugs and moneySIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston men are in custody after a search warrant was issued Friday night that uncovered drugs, money and guns. Glenn Mansfield, 47, and Travis Williams, 40, were arrested Friday after officers with the Sikeston Department of...
-
Dexter man convicted of enticement of childA Dexter, Missouri, man was found guilty of felony enticement of a child Monday, and the jury recommended a 20-year prison sentence. A release from Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said Robert Cooper, 42, lured a supposed...
-
Route DD in Scott County closed for paving workRoute DD in Scott County between Route Y and Route Z, near Vanduser, Missouri will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will begin at 8 a.m., March 22, and the road...
-
-
Law enforcement officers, residents seek answers to rise in Mississippi County gun crimes10CHARLESTON, Mo. The increase of gun violence in Mississippi County has members of the community searching for solutions. Gun crimes how to minimize them in the future was the main topic of discussion by U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and Charleston area...
-
Cape mayoral candidates discuss future, past successes of city infrastructure21Ahead of next month's election, the Southeast Missourian asked candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identical questions relating to city infrastructure. Candidates on the April 5 general election ballot are incumbent Bob Fox and Stacy Kinder. Fox...
-
Cape Girardeau Republican Womens Club holds their 2022 Lincoln Day event8The Republican Womens Club of Cape Girardeau County held its Lincoln Day event Saturday, hosted by KZIM-KSIMs Faune Riggin. The event at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson, featured a dinner and speeches from local Republican state politicians...
-
SEMO grad delves into personal conflicts in story collectionJackson native Caleb Tankersley says he used his upbringing in crafting the short stories in his award winning collection, "Sin Eaters." "'Sin Eaters' is a book of short stories, so by nature, it covers a lot of different themes and not every story...
-
-
Local News 3/12/22Day care issues dominate Jackson P&Z meetingBefore a large crowd assembled in city council chambers, Jackson's Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Wednesday to recommend to the council an increase in the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a...
-
Local News 3/12/22What's past is prologue history of Daylight Saving Time1"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
-
Airline to terminate services at Cape Airport15Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received notice that the airport's air carrier intends to terminate services. SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide flights until the airport can secure a new airline carrier, according to a release from the...
-
Kansan Rob Gilligan named as new Cape Girardeau chamber leader1Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named Robert Rob Gilligan on Thursday as its next president and chief executive officer. Gilligan comes to Southeast Missouri after serving as the No. 2 executive for the Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of...
-
Longtime Notre Dame musical director reflects on 50 years2Everybody has been saying Notre Dame Regional High School's next musical is Cindy King's final production and it's not easy for her to hear. The former English teacher and current musical director is wary of all absolutes, including the words...
-
Area lawmakers OK concealed carry on buses, in churches26Despite a plea from a transportation company based in Southeast Missouri, the state House voted Wednesday 101-40 to allow concealed-carry weapons (CCW) on public transit buses. GOP state lawmakers Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148), Barry Hovis of...
-
First property receives certification through Cape Police crime reduction program3A program led by Cape Girardeau Police Department has reduced calls to police at a local apartment complex by an average of 77% compared to other complexes in the city. Liberty Apartments is the first rental property in Cape Girardeau to complete...
-
Ameren solar panel project on track at Show Me Center8Ameren Missouri's solar panel installation at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center's north and south parking lots is on track for completion in July and will supply enough energy for 130 homes in a year. The project began Oct. 25 as part of Ameren's...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for paving workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 106 near Fruitland to mile marker 108 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department...
-
-
Wallingford, Parson tout Missouri tax 'competitiveness'29Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a fiscally conservative think tank critical of tax increases and high taxation, ranks Missouri 10th in the nation in terms of attractive taxation rates for new businesses in a new report. "Missouri is notable...
-
Jackson to join self-insured cancer pool for firefighters3There are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning. Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however. "There are 14...
-
'Works of Women' event to be held later this month at Oliver Flag HouseThe Kellerman Foundation is celebrating Women's History Month by showcasing the work of women from the area. Lavetta Rhinehart's bronze sculpture of Marie Oliver, designer of the Missouri state flag, will be unveiled at the "Works of Women" event to...
-
Most read 3/10/22Foundation breathes new life into historic Cape Girardeau home1Where most people saw a dilapidated building, members of the James Reynolds House Foundation saw potential. Before 2019, the James Reynolds House, at 623 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was in the worst condition it had ever endured in its more than...
-
Most read 3/10/22My dramatic pilgrimage to Wat's Smokin' BBQ1A spiritual journey recently led me to Egypt Mills. Egypt Mills is an unincorporated community located approximately 12 miles from Jackson, in east Cape Girardeau County. I previously visited the area to shop at a cute little boutique, but this time...
-
Most read 3/9/22Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown4Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student. The project...
-
Most read 3/8/22Perry County Memorial officials address concerns about potential partnership1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent...
-
Most read 3/8/22Capaha Park pond to be dredged after yearslong delay7For the first time in decades, significant upgrades are on the way for the pond in Capaha Park. Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a Perryville, Missouri-based contractor Monday night to dredge the pond -- an action that's been...
-
Most read 3/7/22ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location3ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have...
-
Most read 3/7/22Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau closing3Zoi's Gyros Corner, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will close later this month after 28 years in business. Owner Zoi Mousadakos made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday addressed to what the proprietor called "loyal" patrons. "It is with...