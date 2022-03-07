News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-7-22
Almighty God, we seek wisdom and discernment from you in all things. Amen.
Local News 3/7/22City of Jackson bridge projects move forwardTwo bridges will be built over Hubble Creek low-water crossings in Cape Girardeau County's seat city this year. The first, Hubble Ford Bridge replacement between Cascade Drive and Parkview Street, is in its early stages. Putz Construction of...
Local News 3/7/22Author Strobel speaks on 'God's grace' in his life, others' at La Croix"A Case For Christ" author Lee Strobel spoke at La Croix Church over the weekend to kick off the church's new sermon series "A Grace That Bleeds." "I want to share this message of hope and grace, far and wide," Strobel said during his presentation...
Perry County Memorial forum slated MondayAnd now it's the hospital's turn. Officials representing Perry County Memorial Hospital will have their chance to discuss a potential partnership with another health care organization at a community forum planned Monday in Perryville, Missouri. The...
Soaring gasoline prices causing lines at local pumps26The cost of gas locally and nationally has jumped sharply in the past week, and area service stations are witnessing customers lining up to top off their tanks before prices leap again. n Cape Girardeau: gas was selling Friday in a range of $3.24 to...
Mayoral candidates target crime at forum7Candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identified several issues they'd like to take action on during a recent candidate forum, but one topic was a common thread. Each candidate identified public safety as a top concern. Incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-7-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Annual audit report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/7/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 3 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/7/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Feb. 22 Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of...
Perryville promotes itself as film-friendly with new websitePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Officials in Perryville, Missouri, are hitching their economic development wagon to film production, with one film already scheduled for next year. Thomas Smugala, writer and director of "The Spring," which will be filmed in the...
Cost of damage to Center Junction unknown until repairs are completed3Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass. A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of...
Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinner1The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino. The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." The...
Marble Hill fire chief describes city's hydrant system inadequate1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Using a color-coded map of the city of Marble Hill, Woodland Fire Protection District Chief Calvin Troxell showed the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen how inadequate the city's hydrant system has become over the years. Troxell told...
Marble Hill city alderman resignsMARBLE HILL, M0. Ward 1 Alderman Roger Burr resigned his position during a closed session Monday night during a meeting of the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen. Mayor Trey Wiginton announced Burr's resignation following the closed session after the...
Ukrainian students at SEMO remain close to homeland1Its a funny thing about being away from home, the body might wander but the heart has a tendency to stick around. As combat in Ukraine intensifies, so do international sanctions, Russian President Vladamir Putins efforts to conquer key cities and...
Cape: Stats show drop in gunplay during 202115Shooting incidents in Cape Girardeau dropped by more than 100 incidents last year. Cape Girardeau police responded to 397 confirmed reports of shots fired in 2021, down from 526 confirmed reports in 2020, according to data provided by Cape Girardeau...
SEMPO gathering survey data for upcoming electric vehicle readiness plan1General Motors, the world's No. 2 automaker, has announced it wants an "all-electric future," according to reporting by Entrepreneur magazine. Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), this region's transportation policymaking group,...
Cape Girardeau leaf collection program to end on time despite several delays1If you've been waiting for your leaves to get picked up, Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is on it's way. From snow to equipment damage, several factors led to delays in the city's annual leaf-collection program, according to the city's street...
Jackson Middle School principal selected for administrative roleOn Tuesday, the Jackson School Board approved Janelle Pope to become the district's associate superintendent of secondary education and human resources. Pope takes the place of Matt Lacy, who will transition to assistant superintendent of finance...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/3/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Feb. 28 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Photo Gallery 3/3/22Old Town Cape hosts award ceremony dinnerOld Town Cape hosted a dinner and award ceremony on Thursday evening at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau to recognize individuals and organizations from the local area who have contributed to the preservation and restoration of historic downtown...
Local News 3/2/22Former Cape Chamber chief Mehner named to new SEMO post11John Mehner, the former longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named following a national search to an administrative position at Southeast Missouri State University. Mehner is...
Local News 3/2/22Presiding Judge lifts masks order for 32nd Judicial Court1Following Friday's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement easing mask guidelines in the U.S., the 32nd Judicial Court on Monday officially dropped its Aug. 2 mask mandate. "Effectively immediately, Administrative Order...
Cape School District extends athletic support to Trinity Lutheran through cooperative sponsorship21Competing in the sport of their passion may not always be an option for students of Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau. A recent proposal with Cape Girardeau School District aims to remedy that. With a unanimous vote Monday, the Cape...
Vargas announces Houck renovation delay; SEMO Board of Governors approves new meal plan7The renovations of Houck Field have hit a road block. On Friday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas updated the Board of Governors on the renovation of Houck Stadium's south grandstand. Destruction began in early December...
Downtown luxury condos with a river view coming to Cape Girardeau10Mike Peters, owner of SEMO Development Co., moved to downtown Cape Girardeau and fell in love with life along the river. The developer, a Jackson High School graduate, is currently building high-end, luxury finished condos along North Main Street to...
Two wounded Sunday in Cape County shootingA Sunday morning shooting left two people wounded, according to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred on Estate Drive, and authorities said the two injured were taken to a local hospital. No further details were released, but...
CDC releases county-by-county COVID levels, Cape Girardeau and Scott low risk1Cape Girardeau and Scott counties were classified Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as low-risk counties, according to a new resource at www.cdc.gov called the COVID-19 County Check. Every county in the U.S. has been...