FFA Week honors farmers, producers
The weather has turned springlike, and it won't be long before tractors begin criss-crossing fields throughout the region. Seasons don't much matter, though, to those who produce beef, pork and poultry, as their work never ends. Such are the lives of our nation's farmers.
We count on them for a safe and ample supply of food and fiber, and they supply the world.
For many farmers, their work is a calling, a devotion. They rise with the sun and toil beneath it not only to earn a living but because of the satisfaction that comes from the repeating circle of planting, nurturing, harvesting.
We are thankful for them.
And we know the next generation is coming along, preparing for their starring production roles.
Future Farmers of America helps young people learn about agriculture and develop leadership skills while participating in real-world activities, such as livestock showing and ag business record-keeping, that will serve them well when they strike out on their own. One of FFA's hallmarks is the requirement that students participate in an ag project. These range from raising cattle to building machinery, and they teach important lessons.
In Southeast Missouri, high school FFA chapters are thriving. Students flock to the programs, in no small part because of the dynamic ag teachers who lead the programs. Ag teachers help young people learn valuable skills and develop a work ethic that will serve them well in their career.
The national FFA organization celebrated its annual FFA Week last month, Feb. 19-26. The event highlighted the importance of agriculture and developing farmers and producers. FFA chapters in schools throughout the region -- Jackson, Oak Ridge and Kelly, among others -- marked the week with activities calling attention to their efforts.
We applaud FFA members and ag teachers in Southeast Missouri and across the country, and we know their future is bright.
Comments
-
Column (3/4/22)To prepare for emergencies, keep fiscal orderThe tragic events of the past week highlight the wisdom in maintaining a fiscally sound house, rather than a highly indebted government, before emergencies strike. Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine and the West's response will likely drive...
-
-
Column (3/3/22)Author Lee Strobel to speak at La Croix ChurchLee Strobel was an award-winning investigative journalist for the Chicago Tribune. But in addition to his passion for good journalism with a focus on legal issues, he was also committed to something else: Strobel was an atheist. It was Leslie...
-
Editorial (3/2/22)Putin against the world with Ukraine in the middleThe Barbara Tuchman book The Guns of August details events leading to the outbreak of World War I. One of the most striking aspects of the global conflict comes from the idea that once the mechanisms for war had been put in place weaponry on...
-
-
Letter (3/1/22)Proposed rail merger is not good for MissouriansLast year, railroad companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern announced a merger, valued at $31 billion. This mega-merger is detrimental to the state of Missouri and the Surface Transportation Board should consider the citizens when making...
-
Editorial (2/28/22)Congratulations to the 44 new Eagle ScoutsThe Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association recently recognized a group of 44 Scouts who earned the rank of Eagle. Only about 6% of Scouts ever achieve this honor, which requires earning 21 merits before the youth turns 18 years old. Eagle Scouts...
-
Biden helps Putin 'Make Russia Great Again'Goodbye, Ukraine. That poor, corrupt and undemocratic Eastern European country is in the process of being beaten into submission and conquered by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It should surprise no one. Putin has been telling us for months, and...
-
Will a post-COVID-19 government be held accountable?Someone recently asked me when Congress would hold hearings to ensure the accountability of government officials who faltered during the pandemic. After all, there is lots to be learned from mistakes made at the Centers for Disease Control and...
-
Why your child's personality should determine how you parent"He gets that from you." How many times have you said that to your partner about one of your children? My son talks nonstop and when he's upset, he's loud about it, which I know is 100% my DNA. Personality traits like talkativeness and adaptability...
-
Mercy to hold forum on Perry County Memorial HospitalOn behalf of Mercy, we are encouraged by the level of interest in the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital. It is vital for a community to be engaged in discussions and debate that will impact everyone in the community, particularly access to...
-
-
-
Editorial (2/25/22)SEMO baseball kicks off home schedule at CapahaMajor League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Union continue to meet in South Florida on a new collective bargaining agreement as fans hope the start of the professional baseball season will not be delayed. But make no mistake, good baseball is...
-
Column (2/24/22)Putin's wish and the consequences he can't controlVladimir Putin announced Monday that he had decided to recognize two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent breakaway "republics" and immediately ordered Russian troops into those territories to carry out "peacekeeping" functions. A better term...
-
Editorial (2/23/22)The Editorial Board: Next Project students lead, inspire with amazing storiesOne of the things we do in the Southeast Missourian is not only share the hard-hitting daily news, but also the many good things happening in our community. Every day, there are stories of positive things happening locally, including musical events,...
-
Editorial (2/22/22)Blanchard students raise funds, learn lesson in generosityThe crew at Blanchard Elementary did something heartwarming for Valentine's Day this year. During the first couple weeks of the month of February students raised money through "penny wars," with classes encouraged to bring spare change to school as...
-
-
-
Editorial (2/18/22)SEMO students to perform 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella'The classic "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" is on schedule through Sunday at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. The show, which lasts just over 2 hours, is performed by the university's theatre and dance students and...
-
Editorial (2/16/22)Tigers for Troops helping veterans navigate legal complexities of VA benefitsIt's always nice to see groups find opportunities to serve our area veterans, and a recent story in this newspaper highlighted one example taking place this week in Cape Girardeau. Tigers for Troops, a program of the University of Missouri School of...
-
-
Editorial (2/14/22)Why we celebrate Valentine's DayToday we celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage. The day is often marked by the giving of Valentines -- cards, flowers, chocolates and nice dinners all favorites. But there is a powerful story behind...
-
Editorial (2/11/22)Black History Month offers time for reflection, reconciliationIt has been 80 years since a Black man was assaulted and lynched in Sikeston, Missouri. Recently, an event was held in the city to remember the horrific events surrounding the death of Cleo Wright. For many years this was a topic not spoken about,...
-
Editorial (2/9/22)Pro-life groups launch new program focused on healing, graceThere's a new program coming on board locally designed to help women who have had an abortion, and it's being delivered by two excellent organizations. Options for Women and Birthright have partnered to start Releasing Grace Ministries, a...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.