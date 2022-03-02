Stepping Through Time: Catholic Heritage Center and Museum documents more than 200 years of history
Stepping into the Catholic Heritage Center and Museum is like wandering into a journey through hundreds of years of Perry County history. In the museums two rooms near St. Joseph Catholic Church, visitors can walk through numerous generations of religious and family history from the close-knit Apple Creek area.
Volunteer Mary Jane Buchheit estimates the Catholic Heritage Museum contains personal artifacts from more than 100 families in the Southeast Missouri and St. Louis regions, many of whom still reside in the Perry County area. On the religious side of the museum, volunteer Bill Ernst says there are 400 to 500 religious artifacts from the areas extensive Catholic history.
[Visitors] will learn everything from how people lived to how they worshiped, Ernst says. Theyll learn a lot of history about how the Apple Creek area progressed; what it was, how it is and how it continues to be.
The museum was created some five or six years ago, as Ernst says the St. Joseph parishoners discussed opening the Catholic Heritage Center for several years. To start the process, Ernst says he brought some historic items from his uncles estate to create the building blocks for the museum.
I said, I have all kinds of stuff from my uncles farm that we acquired when we bought the place. I can open you up a museum real quickly! he says. So, all of a sudden one day, I showed up with a bunch of artifacts from my uncles farm, and a couple weeks later, they opened the museum.
Those historic washboards, farm equipment and kitchen items marked the start of the heritage center. From there, Ernst says it grew.
Both Buchheit and Ernst worked to organize the museums artifacts to create the best experience for visitors. The museum features two rooms of items a religious room and a room for artifacts from the families in the Apple Creek area.
Buchheit says immigrants mostly from Germany settled in the Apple Creek area during the 1820s.
Its the history of the families of the lives who immigrated and the customs they had, Buchheit says. Its the celebrations throughout the church years, all sorts of things like that.
A few of the items in the museum are on loan, Buchheit says, but most are donated by local families.
The religious side of the museum contains items used in ceremonies, vestments worn by clergy, portraits of early priests at St. Joseph and more. The room includes sections for specific priests in the history of the parish and specific eras in Apple Creek history.
One display in the religious room connects the history of the Perry County church with a Catholic parish in a region of Germany, Ernst says. The collection helps to connect Apple Creek residents with the area of Germany that most immigrated from.
Its a small showcase, but its neat, Ernst says.
Ernst says one of his favorite artifacts is a historic missal, which is a book that guides priests in conducting Mass. He says the missal is a beautiful book and extremely interesting to see in-person.
Overall, he says the museum is a must-see for all Perry County visitors.
Its a real neat place to see a museum thats got some really cool artifacts from pretty far back from the church, Ernst says. Its a place you dont want to miss if youre in the area.
In walking through the history of the area through the museum, visitors might learn more about the current parish at St. Joseph Church, too.
Buchheit says she is a lifelong member of the Apple Creek parish. In addition to assisting in the management of the parish, she also helps take care of the Catholic Heritage Center and Museum alongside Ernst. Meanwhile, Ernst was called to the parish as an organist in 1973 and continues to play as the organist for the parish through the present day.
Both Buchheit and Ernst describe the St. Joseph Parish and associated Catholic Heritage Center and Museum as having a close-knit, warm atmosphere.
When you have smaller parishes like that, theyre like family a very small family and theyre very close-knit with each other, Ernst says.
Want to go?
Tours of the Catholic Heritage Center and Museum, 138 St. Joseph Ln. in Perryville, Mo., are by appointment only; call the St. Joseph Parish Office at (573) 788-2330 to schedule a visit. Visitors can also tour the museum during one of the churchs breakfasts or dinners throughout the year or during their annual picnic each summer. Admission to the museum is free; donations are always welcome.
